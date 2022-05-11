We’re obsessed with chunky platforms (again)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Every once in a while a shoe trend comes around that knocks it out of the park. Case in point? The Versace mary jane platforms. We don’t know which came first, the chicken or the egg… Or in this case, the shoe or the trend?

But they aren’t the only brand delivering chunky shoe magic. Are they practical? No? Do we want them anyways? Obviously. This summer our shoe inspiration has us dressing like real life Bratz dolls. You may have been sleeping on it but the Hello! Fashion team certainly is not. We have rounded up our favourite chunky platforms, to wear now and love forever.

The OGs

Unless you have been living under a rock, (or don’t have Instagram) you will have seen Versace chunky mary jane platform shoes. Nicola Peltz (now officially Mrs Beckham) opted to wear these in white for her Palm Beach wedding. These are the Miu Miu skirt set of heels. Elite. Well played Donatella.

Versace chunky mary jane pumps, £1,100, Farfetch

The WhimsiGothic option

Valentino knows how to make an iconic shoe, (remember the rockstuds?) and they have tapped into the chunky trend with their Tan-Go platform pumps.

Crafted from glossy patent leather, these Tan-Go pumps feature a classic round toe and VLogo side buckle fastening and stand out thanks to its bold high block heel and platform sole - inspired by the maison’s original petit version.

Valentino Tan-Go platform pumps, £810, Farfetch

The Animal Print

Yes Bottega. As if the platform heel trend could get any cooler, Bottega Veneta give us life in their square-toed iteration of the platform heel trend. Plus the mock snake skin effect goes with practically anything. Thank you.

Bottega Veneta snakeskin-effect platform pumps, £1,045, Farfetch

For the Cute Girl

Saint Laurent's heart print platforms are all we need for summer. Pair these babies with a micro black mini-skirt and these heels will keep you standing tall on the dance floor and in the style stakes.

Saint Laurent heart-print platform sandals, £675, Farfetch

For the Bratz Doll

Casadei’s sling back platform pumps would make Cher Horowitz swoon. If a Bratz doll came to life, they’d run not walk to the store to get their hands on these.

Casadei sling back platform pumps, £1,015, Farfetch

For the Studio 54 chick

Christian Louboutin's 'Movida Brio' sandals are been made in Italy from gold leather that's braided at the crossover straps. They're set on towering block heels balanced by sturdy platforms and have a buckle-fastening ankle strap. Wear them with dresses and cropped tailoring for the ultimate 70’s goddess vibe.

Christian Louboutin Movida Brio 130, £845, Net-A-Porter

The Neon Pair

For those of you who want to make a statement on a budget, Lamoda’s lime green mules are just the ticket. Merging two summer shoes trends, platforms and mules - pair these with kick crop flare and let the shoes do the talking.

Lamoda platform mule heel sandal in lime, £45, ASOS

