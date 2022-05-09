﻿
best-dad-sandals

13 chunky dad sandals we love for the heatwave: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks

Catwalk-ready dad sandals right this way… 

If you've been lusting over the Chanel dad sandals but can't quite justify the £1000 price tag, we've shopped the high-street for all the best chunky-soled sandals that look like they've come straight from the catwalk but without the splurge.

Dad sandals were scoffed at when the trend emerged back in 2015, but since then they've gained popularity - no doubt because they're hella comfy - and peaked when Chanel launched the cult famous sandals in 2018. 

In fact, chunky summer sandals became so popular that according to the Lyst report, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals were the world's number one hottest shoe for women last year - and this year the trend will be back and as big as ever. Searches for the sandals spiked 225% and they sold out across many retailers. If you've yet to join the chunky shoe club, scroll down to pick your favourites... 

Shop the best Chanel-style dad sandals for summer 2022

dune-dad-chunky-sandals

Dune Lockstock dad sandals, £110, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

gucci-dad-sandals

Gucci 'Isla' dad sandals, £410, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

asos-gold-chunky

ASOS Design chunky sandals, £50, ASOS

SHOP NOW 

ms-dad-chunky-sandals

Leather strappy dad sandals, £39.50, Marks & Spencer 

SHOP NOW 

birkenstocks-dad-chunky-sandals

Birkenstock Arizona gold buckle sandals, £163, Birkenstock

SHOP NOW

silver-dad-sandals

Silver dad sandals, £45, Schuh

SHOP NOW

russsell-bromley-dad-sandals

Double buckle sandal, £175, Russell & Bromley 

SHOP NOW

pink-dad-sandals

Pink dad sandals, £109, Carvela at Kurt Geiger

SHOP NOW

whistles-dad-chunky-sandals

Whistles 'Noah' dad sandals, £169, John Lewis

SHOP NOW 

arket-dad-sandals

Chunky black sandals, £135, Arket

SHOP NOW

gold-dad-sandals

Gold dad sandals, £69, Hush 

SHOP NOW

office-dad-chunky-sandals

Embellished dad sandals, £34.99, Office 

SHOP NOW 

stories-dad-sandals

Beige croc embossed dad sandals, £95, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

