13 chunky dad sandals we love for the heatwave: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks

If you've been lusting over the Chanel dad sandals but can't quite justify the £1000 price tag, we've shopped the high-street for all the best chunky-soled sandals that look like they've come straight from the catwalk but without the splurge.

Dad sandals were scoffed at when the trend emerged back in 2015, but since then they've gained popularity - no doubt because they're hella comfy - and peaked when Chanel launched the cult famous sandals in 2018.

In fact, chunky summer sandals became so popular that according to the Lyst report, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals were the world's number one hottest shoe for women last year - and this year the trend will be back and as big as ever. Searches for the sandals spiked 225% and they sold out across many retailers. If you've yet to join the chunky shoe club, scroll down to pick your favourites...

Shop the best Chanel-style dad sandals for summer 2022

Dune Lockstock dad sandals, £110, John Lewis

Gucci 'Isla' dad sandals, £410, Net-A-Porter

ASOS Design chunky sandals, £50, ASOS

Leather strappy dad sandals, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Birkenstock Arizona gold buckle sandals, £163, Birkenstock

Silver dad sandals, £45, Schuh

Double buckle sandal, £175, Russell & Bromley

Pink dad sandals, £109, Carvela at Kurt Geiger

Whistles 'Noah' dad sandals, £169, John Lewis

Chunky black sandals, £135, Arket

Gold dad sandals, £69, Hush

Embellished dad sandals, £34.99, Office

Beige croc embossed dad sandals, £95, & Other Stories

