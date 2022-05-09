13 chunky dad sandals we love for the heatwave: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks

Leanne Bayley
If you've been lusting over the Chanel dad sandals trend but can't quite justify the £1000 price tag, we've shopped the high-street for all the best chunky dad sandals that look like they've come off a catwalk but without the splurge. From Marks & Spencer to Birkenstocks, ASOS & Kurt Geiger, we've found the best black, white, leopard print and pink dad sandals...
Dad sandals were scoffed at when the trend emerged back in 2015, but since then they've gained popularity - no doubt because they're hella comfy - and peaked when Chanel launched the cult famous sandals in 2018.
In fact, chunky summer sandals became so popular that according to the Lyst report, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals were the world's number one hottest shoe for women last year - and this year the trend will be back and as big as ever. Searches for the sandals spiked 225% and they sold out across many retailers. If you've yet to join the chunky shoe club, scroll down to pick your favourites...
Shop the best Chanel-style dad sandals for summer 2022
Dune Lockstock dad sandals, £110, John Lewis
Gucci 'Isla' dad sandals, £410, Net-A-Porter
ASOS Design chunky sandals, £50, ASOS
Leather strappy dad sandals, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
Birkenstock Arizona gold buckle sandals, £163, Birkenstock
Silver dad sandals, £45, Schuh
Double buckle sandal, £175, Russell & Bromley
Pink dad sandals, £109, Carvela at Kurt Geiger
Whistles 'Noah' dad sandals, £169, John Lewis
Chunky black sandals, £135, Arket
Gold dad sandals, £69, Hush
Embellished dad sandals, £34.99, Office
Beige croc embossed dad sandals, £95, & Other Stories
