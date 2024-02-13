The Cool Girl's favourite mesh ballet flats just got a luxe update

Dubbed 'the shoe of the moment', mesh ballet flats have become the ultimate Cool Girl accessory for 2024, with celebrities including Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence and Dua Lipa seen sporting the sheer, wear-with-everything style.
Exemplifying both the Quiet Luxury and Balletcore trends, think of them as your 'naked shoe'. Sturdier than a sandal and a comfortable alternative to heels for evenings (or fashion week), the mesh pump has proved the ultimate all-rounder.
London-based footwear brand Dear Frances is one cult label to know. It already counts Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber and Sienna Miller as fans and has restocked its Balla mesh ballet flats several times after trending on Instagram, with influencers including Camille Charriere and Jessie Andrews tagging them.
For spring, the editor-approved shoes have received a luxe update and now come decked with small or large crystals in black, white and silver, whilst the classic Balla has been reimagined in a number of new colourways.
Crafted from sheer Italian mesh fabric, the new style has a seductive, sparkly twist to its glove-like, slender fit.
Why choose mesh as a fabric?
- Lightweight: The reduced weight of mesh minimises strain on your feet for a second skin feel, allowing comfort and ease of moment.
- Breathability: The airy structure of mesh makes it highly breathable with maximum airflow and ventilation for dry and comfortable feet.
- Easy to care for: Mesh can be cleaned with minimal effort by wiping the outer fabric and is fast drying.
- Aesthetic: The modern, sports-luxe fabric has been trending since last summer and shows no sign of abating.
Shop new mesh ballet flats from Dear Frances
