The Cool Girl's favourite mesh ballet flats just got a luxe update

Dubbed 'the shoe of the moment', mesh ballet flats have become the ultimate Cool Girl accessory for 2024, with celebrities including Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence and Dua Lipa seen sporting the sheer, wear-with-everything style.

Exemplifying both the Quiet Luxury and Balletcore trends, think of them as your 'naked shoe'. Sturdier than a sandal and a comfortable alternative to heels for evenings (or fashion week), the mesh pump has proved the ultimate all-rounder.

© Instagram White mesh ballet flats by Dear Frances have become an influencer favourite, worn by @uliavoronova (left) and @jessieandrews (right)

London-based footwear brand Dear Frances is one cult label to know. It already counts Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber and Sienna Miller as fans and has restocked its Balla mesh ballet flats several times after trending on Instagram, with influencers including Camille Charriere and Jessie Andrews tagging them.

For spring, the editor-approved shoes have received a luxe update and now come decked with small or large crystals in black, white and silver, whilst the classic Balla has been reimagined in a number of new colourways.

Dear Frances' mesh ballet flats are the ultimate in Quiet Luxury

"Ballerinas have been a key shoe in recent seasons and the mesh style offers a unique and sophisticated update. It is delicate and feminine yet also feels sharp and modern." Jane Frances, founder of Dear Frances

Crafted from sheer Italian mesh fabric, the new style has a seductive, sparkly twist to its glove-like, slender fit.

Why choose mesh as a fabric?

Lightweight: The reduced weight of mesh minimises strain on your feet for a second skin feel, allowing comfort and ease of moment.

The reduced weight of mesh minimises strain on your feet for a second skin feel, allowing comfort and ease of moment. Breathability: The airy structure of mesh makes it highly breathable with maximum airflow and ventilation for dry and comfortable feet.

The airy structure of mesh makes it highly breathable with maximum airflow and ventilation for dry and comfortable feet. Easy to care for: Mesh can be cleaned with minimal effort by wiping the outer fabric and is fast drying.

Mesh can be cleaned with minimal effort by wiping the outer fabric and is fast drying. Aesthetic: The modern, sports-luxe fabric has been trending since last summer and shows no sign of abating.

Shop new mesh ballet flats from Dear Frances

Balla Ballet Flats with Large Silver Crystals Dear Frances A party-ready update on the popular Dear Frances ballet flat, this style covered with large silver crystals will add elevate even your most dressed down looks. It has a sleek, glove-like fit crafted from sheer Italian mesh which is finished with a leather trim in matching silver.

£575 / $730

Balla Ballet Flats with Large Black Crystals Dear Frances Running true to size and handmade in Italy, try styling these black crystal studded flats with a sheer skirt and oversized blazer. £575 / $730

Balla Ballet Flats with Small White Crystals Dear Frances Strewn with tiny glittering crystals, wear this pretty white Dear Frances pair with tailored trousers and an oversized pastel knit, or add a feminine touch to mannish wide-leg denim. £490 / $620

Balla Ballet Flats in White Mesh Dear Frances The original colourway loved by influencers, this flattering classic ballerina flat has a near-nude comfortable mesh fabric, finished with a smooth white leather edging. £350 / $445

