Get the look: Dove Cameron's Billboard Awards red cut-out dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Actress Dove Cameron has come a long way since her Disney days, in recent years the 26-year-old has become something of a modern fashion icon. A poster girl for TikTok's 'Whimsigoth' trend, she has wowed fans with glam red carpet looks and her signature dramatic smoky eyeliner – and last night was no exception.

The Boyfriend singer attended the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas yesterday in a show-stopping red cut-out gown, designed by New York-based label Ashlyn.

Her dress is part of Ashlyn's spring 2022 collection, titled 'Capturing the Now'. Dove embraced one of the colours of the season in a pillar box-red, pleated floor-length dress which accentuated her hips.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Angèle x Hello! Fashion cover shoot video

The gown featured a sheer mesh cut-out panel which was barely visible, and added to the drama of the plunging neckline. The boned bustier revealed her cleavage and uniquely, extended down to show most of her torso as well. The red bodice connected to a voluminous pleated tulle skirt, combining red and beige, and swept the floor as the actress walked the red carpet.

READ: Megan Fox looks so different after stunning hair transformation at Billboard Music Awards

Dove wore her dark hair in a sleek middle parting

Her sleek middle parting hairstyle was miles away from the curly blonde locks of her Disney days. Having dyed her hair dark brown last year, the Descendants star teamed her plunging neckline with black platform heels and black feline flick eyeliner and a rosy-pink pout.

MORE: Miranda Lambert looks incredible in must-see jumpsuit at Billboard Music Awards 2022

The actress joined TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio onstage

The young star matched her deep scarlet nails to her stand-out gown, and spent the night celebrating the success of her hit single Boyfriend, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

RELATED: Phoebe Dyvenor proves her fashion credentials at the Louis Vuitton cruise show

Dixie D'Amelio, Doja Cat and Dove Cameron

Hello! Fashion has picked out our favourite red cut-out dresses that you can buy to get Dove Cameron's look:

Our favourite Dove Cameron inspired red dressed to shop now...

Loren cut-out stretch-woven maxi dress, £1,190, Dundas

SHOP NOW

Cutout pleated crepe halterneck midi dress, £350, Self-Portrait

SHOP NOW

Drawstring-waist cutout faille dress, £3,270, Alexander McQueen

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.