Miranda Lambert looks incredible in must-see jumpsuit at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Miranda Lambert never fails to disappoint when it comes to her show-stopping stage outfits – and her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night was no different.

The country music singer took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Elle King to sing a rendition of their hit song Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and she looked incredible in a figure-hugging jumpsuit with a twist.

Miranda rocked a navy one-piece embossed with star motifs in varying sizes and a floral embroidered accent across her waist.

In true Miranda style, her outfit featured dramatic blue fringing along the arms that fell to below her knees. She accessorized with layered necklaces and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves.

Miranda has been a big fan of jumpsuits lately for her performances after switching up her usual style.

Miranda looked gorgeous in her jumpsuit

Her long-time friend and trusted stylist Tiffany Gifford spoke exclusively to HELLO! US in March about Miranda's fabulous wardrobe and revealed that fans would be seeing a change to her tour ensembles.

"She'll never get rid of the custom bodysuits and fringe - it's part of her uniform," Tiffany told us. "But we plan to introduce some new silhouettes for her upcoming tour dates."

While Miranda's new tour outfits are being kept tightly under wraps, she has teased fans with what they can expect, as Tiffany added: "We plan to introduce some jumpsuits akin to the blue one she wore at [the] CMAs."

Miranda has added several jumpsuits into her tour wardrobe

The jumpsuit Tiffany referenced is the spectacular creation Miranda wore in November last year when she performed a medley of her hits at the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, pictured above.

The figure-hugging royal blue number featured multi-colored floral embroidery across the chest and legs – which flared out from the knees – a V-neckline and incredible long, red fringing along the arms.

