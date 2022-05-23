All the vintage D&G looks Kendall Jenner wore to Kourtney’s wedding

There is no better fashion spectator sport than a Kardashian Wedding. Case in point? The style set turned up in droves to celebrate the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

While we were enamoured by the bride and groom's Dolce and Gabbana wedding 'fits, we also had our eyes firmly fixated on what her younger half-sister donned for the occasion. The young model earned her sustainable stripes as she exclusively wore exclusively vintage for the entire weekend.

Kendall Jenner’s outfit for the main event was resplendent and classic. She wore a vintage Dolce and Gabbana silk column dress painted with flowers and butterflies which cascaded down the dress.

The dress was from the brand's fall/winter 1998 ready to wear collection. The peach tones of the dress perfectly complimented her makeup and beauty look for the occasion. The model wore her hair up in an elegant updo, which had an Audrey Hepburn-esque look to it. This was worn with drop earrings and strappy sandals. Despite the elegance of the gown Jenner had a glamorous wardrobe malfunction at the eldest of the Kardashian clan's wedding.

Sister Kylie Jenner was on hand to document the pair's looks and shared a video of Kendall struggling to walk up the stairs in the floor length dress. The model had to wear flat Birkenstock sandals and struggled as she walked up the stairs of the seaside Italian town on the way to the wedding venue. She was styled by Dani Michelle and her makeup was artfully applied by Mary Phillips.

That's not the only D&G outfit that Kendall sported. The 26 year old beauty also wore a vintage D&G look the day before, on the 20 May for a boat ride in Portofino. The outfit she chose was originally seen on Dolce & Gabbana's ready-to-wear spring/summer 1997 runway. This was accessorised with Satin Dolce & Gabbana sandals and a 90's textured-leather tote from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row. She also wore a Dolce and Gabbana's 'Tradition Pendant' in Yellow 18kt Gold. She wore red lipstick and loose soft waves as she stepped out with NBA star boyfriend Devlin Booker who plays for the Phoenix Suns.

The day before she opted for another classic vintage D&G look, this time a bit more in keeping with the 'gothic' aesthetic of the weekend. Kendall Jenner matched her boyfriend in an all black ensemble, sporting a strapless silk corset dress complete with see-through sheer skirt and black velvet choker which featured an oversized red cross from Dolce and Gabbana. The dress was from the brand’s spring/summer 1995 collection.

