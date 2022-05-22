Kourtney Kardashian seriously divides fans with risqué wedding dress and gothic veil Kourtney and Travis are tying the knot in Portofino, Italy

If anyone knows how to work a dress code, it's the Kardashians. Celebrations for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend began in Portifino on Saturday - and fans are seriously divided over the gothic theme for the Italian wedding.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding – all the details

Kourtney, 43, was pictured walking hand-in-hand with her fiancé Travis, 46, as they kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations. The mother-of-three wore a thigh-skimming black mini dress from Dolce & Gabanna, complete with sweetheart neckline, elegant opera gloves and a striking appliqué of the Virgin Mary on the bodice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship timeline

The bride-to-be wore a gothic black veil adorned with cobalt blue lace, highlighting her smokey eye makeup, dramatic false lashes and matte taupe lipstick.

Fans on TikTok were seriously divided over Kourtney's unusual bridal attire, and were quick to leave their hot takes in the comments section of a fan's video.

SEE: Kourtney Kardashian pictured in $1.8k bridal mini dress for tiny family wedding

Kourtney styled a gothic mini dress for her Italian wedding celebrations

"The theme is not it, it's giving Halloween and doesn't fit the Italian summer vibe," wrote one fan, as another commented: "It feels very Addams Family".

"I love the drama," voiced a third fan, while another noted: "This is fully a Dolce and Gabanna wedding, Kourt is wearing a black version of the D&G dress she wore to their small ceremony last week."

READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk down the aisle in twinning wedding outfits - photo

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian's wedding was polar opposite to sisters Kim and Khloe's

The MailOnline revealed Kourtney and Travis will tie the knot on Sunday on the secluded terrace of the ancient Castello Brown fortress.

Kourtney's sisters Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kim were photographed in Italy

Final preparations were underway over the weekend to prepare the romantic venue in the Italian village of Portofino. The wedding will be the third for the couple, after their whirlwind "practice" ceremony in Las Vegas last month, which was followed by their legally-binding ceremony in Santa Barbara.

It is predicted Kourtney's wedding dress will also be designed by Dolce & Gabanna. At her last ceremony, the star stepped out in a Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier dress which she customised to include a gold and red heart motif on her bodice.

Kourtney and Travis previously married in Santa Barbara

We've tracked down the mini, and it is available to buy in sizes XS to 4XL for $1,825 (£1,200) – which is very reasonable considering the average UK bride spends $1,609 (£1,313) on her gown, according to Hitched.

The bride accessorised with sheer gloves and a matching veil which was fastened to her elegant updo. The couple both wore matching burgundy velvet shoes, and Travis paired his pop of colour with a black suit and sunglasses.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.