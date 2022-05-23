Kourtney Kardashian's corset wedding mini dress had a very sentimental tribute The couple got married for the third time

Kourtney Kardashian got married to Travis Barker for the third time over the weekend, and she chose a very special bridal dress for the occasion.

The 43-year-old mother-of-three embraced her wedding destination of Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, by wearing a mini dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie. Created by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, the corset dress featured a structured bodice with thin straps and a sheer lace skirt.

She paired it with white heels, long tulle gloves and a statement hand-embroidered veil that trailed across the red carpet as the couple said 'I do'. As well as Mediterranean-inspired flowers, the headpiece also featured a large replica of the Virgin Mary alongside the words, 'Family, Loyalty, Respect.'

Her choice of embroidery was not accidental – it was actually based on a tattoo that Travis has on his head.

The couple got married in front of friends and family in Italy

"Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way," Kourtney told Vogue.

Kourtney and Travis were pictured by photographer Ellen Von Unwerth standing in front of a wall of red roses surrounded by ornate gold furniture with candles and greenery adding the romantic finishing touches.

The Blink-182 drummer rocked a smart black suit, also designed by the Italian fashion house, while Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner and siblings Kim and Khloe could be seen wearing black and cream outfits.

Kourtney's veil was embroidered with one of Travis' tattoos

Tying in with the gothic theme, The Kardashians star also previously wore another black bridal mini. Kourtney was pictured walking hand-in-hand with Travis in a thigh-skimming black frock from Dolce & Gabbana, complete with sweetheart neckline, elegant opera gloves and a striking appliqué of the Virgin Mary on the bodice – which may have been another nod to her husband.

She teamed it with a matching black veil adorned with cobalt blue lace, highlighting her smokey eye makeup, dramatic false lashes and matte taupe lipstick.

Kourtney previously wore a black bridal dress with a matching veil

This weekend marked the couple's third time exchanging vows, after their "practice wedding" in Las Vegas following the Grammy Awards, when the bride rocked black trousers and a yellow corset top, and their Santa Barbara legal ceremony last week.

The latter saw Kourtney in yet another short frock covered with lace which she customised to include a gold and red heart motif on her bodice.

