Mia Regan wears up and coming designer to Chaumet store anniversary The model and girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham opted to support this Central Saint Martin alumni

Chaumet celebrated the first anniversary of its New Bond Street boutique with Jenna Coleman, Laura Haddock, Amelia Windsor and Mia Regan in attendance.

Brooklyn Beckham’s girlfriend, 19, opted for her trademark edgy style for the event. A black 'shacket' with smart silk pockets and black embellished wrap skirt worn with black boots. The entire look was from Bulgarian designer Kiko Kostadinov. The Central Saint Martin alumni’s wares are available at Dover Street Market, and it’s a well known fact that having designs picked up by the legendary boutique give any upcoming designer instant 'cool' factor.

Mia swept up her blonde locks into an stylish updo leaving her fringe to frame her face. The looks perfectly showed off her dazzling earrings and necklace. Mia Regan wore pieces from Chaumet’s Bee My Love collection. She posed with friend Amelia Windsor who also wore black and was wearing jewellery from the same collection.

In the heart of the luxurious Mayfair district, Maison Chaumet celebrated the first anniversary of the reopening of its New Bond Street location, accompanied by many friends of the Maison, highlighting the long-lasting presence of Chaumet in the United Kingdom.

To celebrate the first anniversary of the reopening of its prestigious London address, Chaumet invited a number of distinguished guests to its boutique. For the occasion, actress Jenna Coleman wore the Soleil Glorieux earrings and ring from Les Ciels de Chaumet Collection, she paired this with a stunning floral gown which was fit for the occasion.

Actress Laura Haddock wore pieces from the Josephine collection and paired it with an elegant white suit. Guests at the event discovered the Maison’s jewellery and High Jewellery collections, whilst enjoying champagne and canapés to the sounds of DJ Lou Hayter.

The New Bond Street boutique perpetuates the exceptional links uniting Chaumet and United Kingdom for more than 150 years. The jewellery brand has a long and illustrious history. In 1848, the Maison opened on New Burlington Street in London, quickly attracting the attention of Queen Victoria. The British and international clientele drawn to Chaumet in London has included such luminaries as Lady Mountbatten, Winston Churchill and the Maharaja of Baroda.