Downton Abbey's Laura Haddock and Jenna Coleman show off their sartorial style at glitzy event The stars were out in London

Laura Haddock and Jenna Coleman were among the many stars who attended the glitzy Maison Chaumet event in London on Tuesday evening.

The famous boutique celebrated the first anniversary of the reopening of its New Bond Street location, accompanied by many friends of the Maison.

For the occasion, actress Jenna wore the Soleil Glorieux earrings and ring from Les Ciels de Chaumet Collection and looked sublime in a strapless blue floral print dress which she teamed with dark peep-toe green heels.

Meanwhile, Downton Abbey beauty Laura rocked an oversized two-piece suit, which was styled further with striking pieces from the Josephine collection. Elsewhere, models Amelia Windsor and Mia Regan wore pieces from Chaumet's Bee My Love collection.

Guests at the event discovered the Maison's jewellery and High Jewellery collections as they enjoyed sipping glasses of champagne and ate canapés to the sounds of DJ Lou Hayter.

Laura Haddock at the Maison Chaumet event

It's been a busy few weeks for both Jenna and Laura. The Victoria star recently returned to London after attending Cannes Film Festival. She will soon appear in her upcoming film Klokkenluider, which translates from Dutch to English as 'whistle-blower'.

The black comedy follows the story of Ewan, a government whistleblower, and Silke, his forthright Flemish wife, as they are sent to a remote country house in west Belgium as they wait to tell their story to a British journalist.

Jenna Coleman was also in attendance

Laura, 36, has been on a promotional trial for Downton Abbey: A New Era, in which she plays silent movie goddess Myrna Dalgleish. "I was really drawn to the storyline," she recently told inews. "Obviously, there is a comical element to it, but we didn’t want it to be straight humour.

"This woman is terrified about what is going to happen to her. Not only was it about changing who she was, but it was a huge class issue. This was a common experience for actors in the 20s, especially for women."

