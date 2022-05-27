7 things you may not know about Phoebe Philo Thought you knew everything about the legendary designer? Think again…

Phoebe Philo has had a long and illustrious fashion career. She is probably most famous for her work Céline which completely changed the game in terms of redefining what women aspired to wear.

She eschewed logomania of the 2000’s and replaced it with a minimalist aesthetic, tonal colour palettes in muted shades and of course clean silhouettes and lines. clean lines and tonal colour palette gaining traction with critics and consumers alike. Under her tenure Céline went from 'outdated' Parisian label to the ‘coolest’ brand on the planet, beloved by the fashion industry.

Philo redefined style for an entire generation

Here are 7 things you need to know about Phoebe Philo:

What does Phoebe Philo do now?

Phoebe Philo is hard at work launching a new brand under her own name. LVMH who she worked for during her many years at Céline, has made a minority investment in the eponymous label.

Why is Phoebe Philo so important?

Phoebe is important because she revolutionized the fashion industry with her new aesthetic. According to Vogue, “She had an uncommon knack for synthesizing the aspirational with the everyday, and in the process she defined the modern look of a generation.”

What did Phoebe Philo design?

The Chloé Paddington handbag, The Chloé banana print, The Céline scarf-print shirt, The Céline camel coat and The Céline ‘Luggage’ tote are some of Phoebe’s most famous designs for the brands she worked for all of which prompted a slew of high-street copycats and kock-offs… and still do to this day.

Philo winning a CDFA award

How do I dress like Phoebe Philo?

Relaxed tailoring, beiges, grey and camel tones, and of course her trademark white sneakers. Look to the feed of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for modern Philo inspiration.

Where did Phoebe Philo work before?

After graduating from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London, in 1996 Philo began working for Chloé in 1997 as Stella McCartney's design assistant, succeeding her as creative director in 2001. After 5 years she left to have her second child and had a three year break before being offered the gig at Céline.

Where is Phoebe Philo from?

Phoebe Philo was born on the 1st of January 1973 in Paris, France but is actually British. Her parents were working out there at the time. She was then raised in Harrow, London.

Philo in her trademark white trainers

Who is Phoebe Philo married to?

In July 2004 Philo married art gallerist and dealer Max Wigram. They now live in London and are parents to three children.