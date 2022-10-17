20 fashion trends to have on your radar in 2023

Getting ahead of the game never hurt anyone, and what better way to occupy the gloomier months at the start of the year than by planning our 2023 wardrobe.

Fashion month certainly didn't disappoint – from fringing and cut-outs at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week debut to playful check suits and LBDs at Chanel, there are plenty of SS23 trends that we are just itching to jump on.

Spring 2023 trends

© Getty

The period of fluffy lambs and blossom showers officially starts around mid-March here in the UK, however, as many of you will be acutely aware, the temperatures can still leave a lot to be desired.

© Getty

Nailing the ever-tricky transitional dressing period is all about mastering the art of layering. Switch out chunky polos in favour of fringe-trimmed, lighter weight crochet knits and seek out an alternative denim jacket (think waistcoats, asymmetric hems or interesting detailing) in place of your trusty wool maxi coat.

Summer 2023 trends

© Getty

When summer finally swings around, we are all set to bare some skin. Trends such as knee-high splits, geometric cut-outs and sheer fabrics all lends themselves perfectly to a sultry skin moment, whereas for the inevitable open-air soirée, amping up the drama is easy with a 1970s It-girl-inspired hooded gown. Run, don’t walk, straight to Alaïa.

Check out Hello! Fashion's SS23 runway radar:

Tailoring

© Photo: Getty Images

Slouchy, oversized blazers were all the rage at Valentino and even Chanel opted for relaxed-fit versions of its trademark bouclé jackets in playful pinks. If you're a die-hard sharp tailoring gal, luckily Victoria Beckham came through with simple tailored blazers that acted as mini dresses.

Victoria Beckham Tailored Jacket Dress

Mini dresses

© Photo: Getty Images

Speak of the devil, mini dresses are back and at the SS23 iterations are all about texture. Pearl embellishments at Givenchy and belted LBDs at Chanel provided a certain opulence, whereas Versace's shiny purple chromes felt flashy, in the best possible way.

Lace

© Photo: Getty Images

Lace was out in full force, with many designers favouring sweeping maxis with cool cutwork. Baby blue lingerie-inspired pieces were showcased at Burberry's belated London Fashion Week show whereas both Dior and Versace oozed gothic glamour.

Fringing

© Photo: Getty Images

Versace's buttery leather fringing felt very 'cool-girl-meets-cowboy', whereas Victoria Beckham's take spotlighted ra-ra minis and ultra-kinetic hems.

Johanna Ortiz Cultural Roots Maxi Dress

Thigh-high splits

© Photo: Getty Images

The dramatic bombshell split that we are accustomed to seeing on the red carpet is making its way into SS23. Silky slip dresses at Givenchy, colourful florals at Dries Van Noten, and glossy midis at Prada are paving the way – and are very much into it.

Denim

© Photo: Getty Images

Designers made denim sexy for SS23 – who'd have thought it? Asymmetric fitted shirts paired with soft brown co-ords at A.W.A.K.E. had a certain hippyish glam, whereas Bella Hadid's buckle Givenchy buckle bra exuded utilitarian sultriness.

Cut-out dresses

© Photo: Getty Images

Cut-outs are having a major moment, and British trailblazer Poster Girl has been leading the way with its stretchy geometric designs. However, next season we're loving larger proportioned cut-outs, looking at the likes of Andreadamo, Valentino and A.W.A.K.E for inspiration.

MÔNOT One-shoulder Cutout Satin Mini Dress

Blue

© Photo: Getty Images

Hello! Fashion's Style Editor Laura Weatherburn provides her take on the season's cool colour palette. "I love a bright cerulean blue as a contrast to the sickly sweet Barbiecore pink trend. It feels a little bit more sophisticated, works year-round, and fits snugly into my nearly all-black wardrobe. I have my eye on a Christopher John Rogers oversized overcoat in particular - très chic."

Animal print

© Photo: Getty Images

"Everyone has an opinion on animal print, it's very much marmite in the fashionsphere. I, on one hand, love zebra print, especially when it comes to accessorising," Laura explains. "But struggle to get my head around a leopard look. That being said, you may well find me in an Alessandra Rich twinset come summer."

Utility

© Photo: Getty Images

"The glam utility trend is peak Y2K - a nostalgic mashup of satin jumpsuits, sheer cargo pants and low-slung belted skirts (you can thank Miu Miu for that), that have been elevated for a true dress-up moment. Simply slip on a boiler suit, unzip to the navel and add a killer pair of heels," Laura advises.

Dion Lee Utility Denim Wrap Mini Skirt





Mermaidcore

© Photo: Getty Images

News of Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid has hit designers hard. Expect striking scale-inspired embellishment alongside fishtail silhouettes and shimmery fabrics that glide over every curve. Turn to the likes of 16 Arlington, Valentino and Elie Saab to get your fix.

Ultra-femme sheers

© Photo: Getty Images

Sultry mesh and sheer fabrics are having a moment right now, but with an uber feminine twist. Think playful ruffles at Valentino, cool-girl chevrons at Chanel and slinky maxis at Nensi Dojaka.

Fendi Sheer Ruffled Silk Chiffon Top





Grunge

© Photo: Getty Images

Tartan has been all over the SS23 runways, signalling that grunge is making a comeback. Play it cool in a Bottega Veneta flannel shirt or keep your eyes peeled for pieces adorned with botanical embroidery à la maison Dior.

Costume drama

© Photo: Getty Images

Costume-inspired details such as balloon silhouettes, puff-sleeves, corsetry, and capes are high up on the agenda for SS23. Regencycore girlies, eat your heart out.

Sultry hoods

© Photo: Getty Images

Channel your inner Grace Jones and raise the stakes by opting for a striking hooded gown, taking your cues from Saint Laurent, Alaïa and Valentino.

Textures galore

© Photo: Getty Images

Feathers, sequins, and fringing are all party classics, but according to the runways, they're officially spring/summer suitable too. Take advantage of the post-Christmas sales and begin your 2023 with a textural bang.

Gianvito Rossi Spice Plume Sandals





Silver metallics

© Photo: Getty Images

This season, lustrous metallics have taken a cool turn, with silver at the forefront. Check out Chanel's cami dresses, Valentino's maximalist outerwear and Altuzarra's pleats for an injection of inspiration.

Check out Hello! Fashion's AW23 runway radar:

All that glitters

© Photo: Getty Images

All that glitters is in fact gold for autumn/winter, and we're taking our cues from the likes of Huishan Zhang, 16Arlington and Simone Rocha.

Rich reds

© Photo: Getty Images

"Move over cobalt blue there’s a new primary to get to grips with," says Hello! Fashion's Editor Jill Wanless. "Red suddenly feels really fresh again, especially worn head-to-toe. I loved this colour pop at Eudon Choi [centre] in the form of a silky dress, tights and mules as much as I appreciated the mini dress and go-go boots at David Koma [right]."

3D florals

© Photo: Getty Images

'Spring florals, but groundbreaking' was this vibe for many top labels this London Fashion Week. Susan Wang favoured frothy, ethereal-hued styles whereas at Richard Quinn and Paul & Joe, collections championed the classic noughties accessory that is the flower corsage.

