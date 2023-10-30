5 things everyone needs from Phoebe Philo's new collection before it sells out

After what feels like centuries of a fashion world without one of the fashion world's most notable designers, fashionistas around the world can breathe again as the queen of quiet luxury makes a return to her throne, this time under a new namesake brand, Phoebe Philo.

Her 10-year stint at Celine gained her a fashion fandom only few can be so lucky to ever experience. Her time at the French fashion house revolutionised fashion, so much so that the pieces she designed in her time heading up the house are referred to as “old Celine.”



Now, this venture wasn’t exactly a shock as back in June 2021 she confirmed that she was seeking an independent venture with minority backing from luxury conglomerate LVMH, but it wasn't until today that we had concrete evidence.



The namesake brand's first collection is titled “A1” and is made up of 150 styles, all boasting the Philo aesthetic we’ve missed so very dearly. As expected, the full collection will be dropping in intervals, with the first available to shop as we speak.

The modern yet minimalistic first drop is described as “a seasonless, continuous body of work” and features an array of exquisitely tailored coats, square-toed pumps, lots of frills and even an already sold-out necklace.

Here are our top five favourite pieces from the first drop:

Bombé Oversize Frame Sunglasses In Caramel Acetate

Not dissimilar to traditional ski goggles, these oversized specs are a statement in their own right.



Hand-Combed Embroidered Coat In Cream Viscose

Need I even explain why this makes our top five? Only Philo could make a jacket resembling Big Bird chic.



Long Trench Coat In Black Cotton Drill

It’s this kind of tailoring that the fashion world has been lacking and the exact injection of simplistic creativity it needed.



Mum Necklace In Gold -Plated Sterling Silver

Real ones will remember the Celine Letter Pendant Necklace in brass made famous by Phoebe whilst still at Celine. Could this be its new successor?



Soft Square-Toe Pump 90 In Black Leather

If you thought we didn't need another square-toed pump in our lives then you are unfortunately wrong. These supple leather heels are the definition of sophistication.



