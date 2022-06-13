High neck dresses: how to accessorise them 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

High neck dresses are the epitome of chic – perfect for when you're wanting to look sophisticated at a glamorous event. However, it can be tricky to decide how to accessorise in order to avoid a clashing of lines. Clearly a choker is a no-no, and if your hair is scraped back in an updo to focus on the neckline you might be inclined to go for a statement drop earring, but how on earth to navigate the necklace?

Luckily, Hello! Fashion has looked to some of our favourite celebrity style moments in order to inspire you on how to accessorise a high neck dress.

Matching stud earrings

Sofia Carson attended the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this month in a monochrome striped gown by Iris van Herpen. She opted for a statement stud earring which nodded to the pattern of her dress and tied the whole look together. Often with high neck dresses people tend to wear their hair slicked back off their face, but we love Sofia's sleek side parting and think it complements the drama of her dress perfectly.

Black onyx and pave diamond earrings, £550, David Yurman

A major hoop moment

Actress DeWanda Wise looked radiant in a white floaty gown layered over silver sequin trousers and chunky platform heels at the Jurassic World: Ein neues Zeitalter photocall in Cologne, Germany. She styled her clean high neck line with oversized silver hoops - we're taking note.

Oversized hoop earrings, £420, Alexander McQueen

Statement gold necklace

Playwright Lynn Nottage looked amazing last night at the 75th Annual Tony Awards in a 70s-inspired salmon pink satin dress. She styled her high collar with a statement gold circular pattern necklace and a bold red lip.

Cape style collar, £1,125, Anne Fontaine

Delicate drop earrings

Bella Hadid wore an amazing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier monochrome gown to the Annette screening during last year's 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. The authentic Y2K piece, originally worn by Naomi Campbell, featured a black tulle collar and was paired with elegant dangling diamond earrings and a sleek updo.

Classic elegance drop earrings, £3,400, Mikimoto

