How to nail the tailored shorts trend

Summer dressing is traditionally all about floaty fabrics and loose silhouettes. But for the days when you're sadly not lounging by the pool in a kaftan, why not introduce a little structure into your wardrobe this season?

Tailored shorts are a great way of keeping cool while retaining an office appropriate and flattering fit. They're also super practical – so if you're lucky enough to be jetting off on a city break this summer, we'd definitely recommend you take a look at what's currently out there. Some of our favourites this season are high-rise tweed by Gucci, black pleated by COS and pressed navy by Max Mara.

Deciding what to wear with tailored shorts shouldn't be too much of a challenge, considering how versatile they are. A fluted-sleeve poplin top or classic white racerback could be a great choice if you're going for a minimalist style moment, and accessory-wise we think tailored shorts would pair well with Hermès' Oran sandals and a simple Figaro chain.

If you're in need of some visual inspiration, Hello! Fashion gives you a rundown of some of our favourite ways to style tailored shorts this summer:

Tailored shorts with… an oversized blazer

A pop of yellow is a necessity in everyone's summer wardrobe – we love that these textured shorts have been paired with a matching pearl crop top. The mint green oversized blazer is a great addition and the padded shoulders give the look a sense of structure.

MSGM fringed-edge tweed shorts, £235, Farfetch

Tailored shorts with… a monochrome colour palette

Bermuda shorts are certainly not for the faint-hearted, but this black and white ensemble is seriously wearable. A simple racerback looks casual, and yet luxe accessories such as a Chanel bum bag and cat-eye sunglasses ramp this outfit up a notch.

Dries Van Noten pleated wool shorts, £365, Net-A-Porter

Tailored shorts with… a matching bold accessory

These bright fuchsia shorts look amazing alongside a contrasting green double-breasted blazer, but our favourite part of this outfit is the colour match with Chloé's Nile minaudiere.

Moschino pleat-detail two-pocket tailored shorts, £355, Farfetch

Tailored shorts with… a statement chain belt

A vintage Chanel chain belt is such a useful investment piece – we love how the gold pairs with these black leather tailored shorts and draws the eye to the scrunched waistband.

Gucci supreme high-rise leather shorts, £1,800, Gucci

