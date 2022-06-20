How to nail the tailored shorts trend

Orin Carlin
The tailored shorts trend deserves a place in your wardrobe - get your style inspiration fix
Summer dressing is traditionally all about floaty fabrics and loose silhouettes. But for the days when you're sadly not lounging by the pool in a kaftan, why not introduce a little structure into your wardrobe this season?
Tailored shorts are a great way of keeping cool while retaining an office appropriate and flattering fit. They're also super practical – so if you're lucky enough to be jetting off on a city break this summer, we'd definitely recommend you take a look at what's currently out there. Some of our favourites this season are high-rise tweed by Gucci, black pleated by COS and pressed navy by Max Mara.
Deciding what to wear with tailored shorts shouldn't be too much of a challenge, considering how versatile they are. A fluted-sleeve poplin top or classic white racerback could be a great choice if you're going for a minimalist style moment, and accessory-wise we think tailored shorts would pair well with Hermès' Oran sandals and a simple Figaro chain.
If you're in need of some visual inspiration, Hello! Fashion gives you a rundown of some of our favourite ways to style tailored shorts this summer:
Tailored shorts with… an oversized blazer
A pop of yellow is a necessity in everyone's summer wardrobe – we love that these textured shorts have been paired with a matching pearl crop top. The mint green oversized blazer is a great addition and the padded shoulders give the look a sense of structure.
MSGM fringed-edge tweed shorts, £235, Farfetch
Tailored shorts with… a monochrome colour palette
Bermuda shorts are certainly not for the faint-hearted, but this black and white ensemble is seriously wearable. A simple racerback looks casual, and yet luxe accessories such as a Chanel bum bag and cat-eye sunglasses ramp this outfit up a notch.
Dries Van Noten pleated wool shorts, £365, Net-A-Porter
Tailored shorts with… a matching bold accessory
These bright fuchsia shorts look amazing alongside a contrasting green double-breasted blazer, but our favourite part of this outfit is the colour match with Chloé's Nile minaudiere.
Moschino pleat-detail two-pocket tailored shorts, £355, Farfetch
Tailored shorts with… a statement chain belt
A vintage Chanel chain belt is such a useful investment piece – we love how the gold pairs with these black leather tailored shorts and draws the eye to the scrunched waistband.
Gucci supreme high-rise leather shorts, £1,800, Gucci
