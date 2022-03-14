17 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal Ascot is as much about what you wear as it is the races. If you're lucky enough to be heading there this year, make sure you've brushed up on the rules before choosing your all-important outfit. Attended by royalty, celebrities and paparazzi, there's nowhere more important to be sartorially savvy, and after two years of restrictions and lockdowns, attendees will no doubt be more excited than ever to go all out.

RELATED: 25 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

MORE: 11 chic blazer dresses to wear this season

The strict dress code includes rules on hem lengths, shoulder straps and headpieces. Everyone is encouraged to dress up for the occasion, but each enclosure has slightly different rules.

Royal Enclosure dress code

- Dresses and skirts should be a modest length, falling no shorter than just above the knee.

- Dresses and tops should have straps of one inch or more.

- Strapless, off the shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted.

- Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not permitted.

- Jackets and pashminas may be worn, but tops and dresses underneath should still comply with the dress code.

- Midriffs must be covered.

- Hats should be worn; however, a headpiece that has a solid base of four inches (10cm) or more in diameter is acceptable as an alternative to a hat. Fascinators are not permitted.

Kate Middleton wears Elie Saab at Ascot 2019

Queen Anne Enclosure dress code

- A hat, headpiece or fascinator should be worn at all times.

- Strapless, off the shoulder, Bardot and one-shoulder dresses and tops are not permitted.

- Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not permitted.

- Midriffs must be covered.

Village Enclosure dress code

- Ladies within the Village Enclosure are encouraged to dress appropriately for a formal outdoor occasion.

- A hat, headpiece or fascinator should be worn at all times.

- Strapless, off the shoulder, Bardot and one-shoulder dresses and tops are not permitted.

- Midriffs must be covered.

Windsor Enclosure dress code

- Whilst attendees are encouraged to wear smart clothes, no formal dress code applies in the Windsor Enclosure except that replica sports shirts are not permitted.

Is there a theme for Ascot 2022?

Similar to last year, there is a focus on sustainability for 2022. As always guests are encouraged to look their very best but have been asked to consider looking in charity shops, boutiques, vintage emporiums and resale websites for their outfits.

For 2022, Ascot intends to celebrate fashion on a global scale as customers will once again be attending from all over the world. In the official guide, British style icon Greta Bellamacina advises: "Pull things out of your wardrobe that you may not have been daring enough to wear throughout the year."

Looking for your Ascot-appropriate dress online? We've done the work for you and searched for the most stylish options available to order now.

Shop the best dresses to wear to Ascot 2022

Phase Eight Phoebe frill belted maxi dress, £179, John Lewis

Phase Eight's chic red maxi dress features a romantic waterfall ruffle, belted waist and frilled sleeves.

Margot apple blossom print maxi dress, £499, L.K.Bennett

L.K.Bennet's Royal Ascot collection has an edit of dresses guaranteed to comply with the strict dress codes. The vintage-inspired Margot maxi dress is made from luxurious pink lurex silk and takes inspiration from lavish garden parties in grand English homes.

Self-Portrait Pussy-bow pleated lace and chiffon midi dress, £370, Net-a-Porter

This dreamy dress is by Kate Middleton favourite Self-Portrait and reminiscent of the one she wore to Ascot 2019. It's made from delicate lace and chiffon in the signature fairytale style.

Lydia Millen cutwork embroidery woven maxi, £268, Karen Millen

This gorgeous whimsical maxi dress from Karen Millen features voluminous lace embellished sleeves, a high scallop neck collar and intricate lace trims.

Loveshackfancy Kinsler paneled satin, chiffon and lace maxi dress, £746, Net-A-Porter

From Loveshackfancy's new collection comes this romantic, vintage style dress with delicate lace panels and puffed sleeves. It's cut from satin and chiffon in tonal-pink hues.

Amor green satin crepe dress, £279, L.K.Bennett

Stand out in L.K.Bennett's satin mint green midi dress. The 30s-inspired style has a crystal buckle belt and flippy knee-length skirt with a centre slit. It comes in pink, too.

Erdem Lauren belted appliquéd silk-organza midi dress, £3,190, Net-A-Porter

Erdem's stunning Lauren dress is crafted from lightweight silk-organza and appliquéd with the fashion house's signature blooms. It has a slightly loose fit with a grosgrain belt to create a flattering silhouette.

Flowy puff sleeve midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

Tap into the puff sleeve trend with this floral midi dress from & Other Stories. It features a side slit and ruched detail.

Lux cream crepe shift dress, £259, L.K.Bennett

This elegant and feminine dress is understated but still Ascot-appropriate. It's available in cream or green and has a sweetheart neckline, cap sleeves and a fitted cut.

Winslow dress, £285, Reformation

Eco-friendly brand Reformation has a whole range of gorgeous occasion dresses. This one is suitable for Ascot while also featuring a flattering high slight.

Needle and Thread Lilian floral-embroidered tulle midi dress, £550, Selfridges

Needle and Thread does florals so well and this embroidered tulle piece is the definition of a princess dress.

Dolman sleeve midi dress, £990, Victoria Beckham

Looking for a stand out number? We've found just the thing - this sleek VB dress in a bright orange hue.

Floral tiered maxi dress, £148, Anthropologie

Looking for the perfect floaty floral maxi? We think we've found it at Anthropologie.

Emily linen tie waist dress, £188, Reiss

Made from a linen blend, Reiss's Emily dress will keep you cool even on the hottest summer day. Pair it with oversized sunglasses and statement gold jewellery.

Floral frill detail midaxi tea dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

Available at Marks & Spencer, you can get this gorgeous Nobody's Child floral midi dress for less than £50.

Monsoon Ellen lace dress dress, £130, Very

Monsoon's sellout Ellen dress features a hanky hem and all-over lace detail.

Stella McCartney coral-print maxi-dress, £2,246, Farfetch

Known for her ethical approach to fashion, Stella McCartney also creates stunning designs, like this silk coral printed dress.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.