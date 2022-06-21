Are Chanel’s puffy flip flops the new summer sandal trend?

It was about time that the 'dad sandal' was knocked off its tall pedestal of the most coveted and comfortable sandal style of the fashion set.

For the last 5 years it has been impossible to open an Instagram feed without flicking through a picture of Chanel's oh-so-coveted 'dad sandal' the style became a cult favourite instantly thanks to its effortless cool factor it lended the wearer. The easiest way to toughen up a too girly ruffled summer skirt… or add an instant edge to a pair of tailored shorts.

Who said you had to compromise comfort for style? Now the sartorialists on Instagram have been going crazy for a new kind of shoe. Puffy sandals have been gaining traction for a while, but specifically the puffy Chanel flip flops have caught on in a big way. The French couture house have done it again, creating an instantly beloved comfortable summer shoe style which has already been spotted on the feet of the world’s most followed fashionistas.

Elsa Hosk, Pernille Teisbaek and Rosie Huntington Whitely have all taken to Instagram to show off their very own Chanel flip flops. Thinking of taking the plunge and investing in some puffy footwear? You'll be in good company - padded sandals are a celebrity favourite, having been seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Lucy Hale.

Elsa Hosk loves her Chanel flip flops

Elsa Hosk also proved that her Chanel flip flops are the perfect accessory for new mums - as she donned hers for a day out with her daughter Tuuli. The style is not currently available on Chanel’s website but can be found on resale sites such as Vestiaire.

