Lady Marina Windsor rocks leather snakeskin trousers and tank top for rare outing

Lady Marina Windsor stepped out for another rare outing alongside her sister Lady Amelia Windsor, following her exciting appearance at Wimbledon last week. The 29-year-old attended BST Hyde Park looking fabulous in purple and we can't get over her incredible trousers.

Lady Marina sported a striking pair of high-waisted snakeskin leather trousers in a romantic amethyst hue, which she paired with a lavender tank top with knot-effect detail and a sleeveless silhouette.

The brunette beauty wore her long tresses down loose and held in place by a pair of sunglasses while opting for a festival-ready beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a playful wined eyeliner and gently brushed brows made for a radiant makeup glow.

Prince Harry’s cousin completed her look by slipping on some brown suede heeled boots and accessorised with a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings, a gold chain bracelet and a blue velvet scrunchie which adorned her wrist.

Lady Marina looked sensational in the snakeskin trousers

She shared a fun snap of her outfit with her fans on social media, alongside the caption: "On the shoulders again! Painting it purple with my wonderful cous @_columbustaylor_," with a string of people and festival-themed emojis.

The royal looked party-ready in purple

Lady Marina’s friends and followers adored the wholesome post and her eye-catching ensemble. "A purple dreammmmmmmm," one commented, while another said: "Beautiful." A third penned: "Gorgeous cousins."

Last week, Lady Marina joined a star-studded guest list as she stepped out to attend day five of Wimbledon 2022. She donned a stunning frock, featuring a multi-coloured floral print with a psychedelic infusion, a V-neckline, a painterly watercolour effect, a ribbon tie-waist, short flutter sleeves, sweet button-down detailing, a midi length and ruched shoulders.

