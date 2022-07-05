Lady Marina Windsor rocks leather snakeskin trousers and tank top for rare outing

Tania Leslau
Prince Harry’s cousin Lady Marina Windsor attended BST in Hyde Park with her sister Lady Amelia Windsor rocking leather trousers and a tank top
Lady Marina Windsor stepped out for another rare outing alongside her sister Lady Amelia Windsor, following her exciting appearance at Wimbledon last week. The 29-year-old attended BST Hyde Park looking fabulous in purple and we can't get over her incredible trousers.
READ: Lady Marina Windsor stuns in striking dress for rare appearance
Lady Marina sported a striking pair of high-waisted snakeskin leather trousers in a romantic amethyst hue, which she paired with a lavender tank top with knot-effect detail and a sleeveless silhouette.
WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File
The brunette beauty wore her long tresses down loose and held in place by a pair of sunglasses while opting for a festival-ready beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a playful wined eyeliner and gently brushed brows made for a radiant makeup glow.
SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor wears a divine tutu for Paris Dior show
Prince Harry’s cousin completed her look by slipping on some brown suede heeled boots and accessorised with a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings, a gold chain bracelet and a blue velvet scrunchie which adorned her wrist.
Lady Marina looked sensational in the snakeskin trousers
She shared a fun snap of her outfit with her fans on social media, alongside the caption: "On the shoulders again! Painting it purple with my wonderful cous @_columbustaylor_," with a string of people and festival-themed emojis.
The royal looked party-ready in purple
Lady Marina’s friends and followers adored the wholesome post and her eye-catching ensemble. "A purple dreammmmmmmm," one commented, while another said: "Beautiful." A third penned: "Gorgeous cousins."
Faux Leather Snake High Waisted Pants, £14 was £59, Debenhams
Channel Lady Marina’s Y2K aesthetic and command attention with a pair of striking snakeskin trousers just like the royal's. These electric purple trousers can be teamed with a simple black T-shirt for a causal yet quirky daytime look.
LOOK: Lady Marina Windsor shares rare family snap to kick off 2022
Last week, Lady Marina joined a star-studded guest list as she stepped out to attend day five of Wimbledon 2022. She donned a stunning frock, featuring a multi-coloured floral print with a psychedelic infusion, a V-neckline, a painterly watercolour effect, a ribbon tie-waist, short flutter sleeves, sweet button-down detailing, a midi length and ruched shoulders.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.