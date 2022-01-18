Lady Marina Windsor shares rare family snap to kick off 2022 The Duke of Kent's grandchildren stepped out for a winter walk

Lady Marina Windsor shared a rare family snap as she enjoyed a winter walk this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent's granddaughter, 29, uploaded a photo of her outing with her older brother, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, 33, on Instagram. The pair wrapped up warm against the January chill in padded jackets, scarves and hats.

The siblings' younger sister is fashion model Lady Amelia Windsor, 26, who has walked the runway for fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana.

Back in November, Lady Amelia and Lady Marina starred in a photoshoot for luxury womenswear designer, Laura Green.

Their older brother, Edward, who is second-in-line to the Dukedom of Kent, organises curated travel experiences through his company, Aristeia Travel.

Their parents, the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, married in January 1988 in Scotland. They welcomed their first child, Edward, in December of the same year. Lady Marina was born four years later in 1992 and Lady Amelia followed in 1995.

Lady Marina shared a photo with her brother, Edward

Edward is the most senior person excluded from the line of succession to the British throne as he chose to be confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church in 2003, following in the footsteps of his grandmother, the Duchess of Kent, and his uncle, Lord Nicholas Windsor.

Lady Marina was also removed from the line of succession after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church. Lady Amelia is the only one among her siblings to maintain a position in line to the British throne, and she is currently 43rd

The sisters were among the guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011, as well as that of their cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019.

