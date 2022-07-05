Beatrice Borromeo has a Grace Kelly moment in Dior at Paris Fashion Week

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since joining the Monegasque Royal Family, Beatrice Borromeo has drawn endless comparisons with her grandmother-in-law, Grace Kelly, thanks to her flowing honey-blonde locks and sartorial elegance.

An undisputed fashion icon, the wife of Pierre Casiraghi recently attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week, and her designer threads reminded us of one of Grace Kelly's most iconic on-screen looks.

Pictured in the French capital on Monday, Beatrice was spotted in head-to-toe Dior as she donned a cream shirt-style dress complete with vintage-inspired lace trims.

Accessorised to perfection, the Italian beauty added a rattan handbag, D-moi pumps in nude and a pair of statement sunglasses.

Beatrice stepped out in head-to-toe Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Using a silk scarf to tie her glossy tresses into a half-up-half-down style, Beatrice completed the look with gold teardrop earrings by Buccellati.

As for her makeup, the mum-of-two showcased her natural beauty as she combined a pale gold eyeshadow with a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a flourish of pale pink lipstick – stunning.

The Italian beauty sported a fresh-faced and natural makeup combo

In a sweet nod to her husband's grandmother, we couldn't help but notice just how similar Beatrice's dress was to the button-up style worn by Grace Kelly in MGM's adventure film, Green Fire.

In a behind-the-scenes photo from the 1954 flick, a then unmarried Grace can be seen wearing a white collared shirt, statement belt and a classic fifties flared skirt which creates the illusion of a voluminous dress.

Beatrice's Dior dress reminded us of Grace Kelly's iconic outfit from the movie Green Fire

A similar silhouette to her granddaughter-in-law's Dior number, the pair clearly share a love of the classic shirt design.

Coincidentally, the late Princess Grace was also a fan of the couturier, and she famously collaborated with Marc Bohan, former artistic director at Christian Dior. It's even been reported that one-third of the royal's wardrobe hailed from the fashion house.

Attending her engagement ball at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in a dress that had been custom-made by Dior's ateliers, other notable appearances include the feathered gown that Grace wore to the Royal Variety Charity Show and the two-tone evening dress that she stepped out in for the premiere of Rear Window in 1954.

