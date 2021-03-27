The truth behind Grace Kelly's eye-watering $4million engagement ring Grace's wedding to Prince Rainier III went down in history

Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, and her dazzling $4million engagement ring has gone down in history as one of the world's most expensive celebrity gems, however, the 10.4 carat Cartier jewel was not the first ring presented to Grace when her prince proposed!

It transpires that movie-star Grace was given a completely different yet equally stunning eternity band, also by Cartier, when she was asked the all-important question by Prince Rainier III. The precious piece of jewellery he had made included heirloom red rubies and white diamonds to represent the colours of Monaco's flag.

He asked for Grace's hand in marriage in December 1955, after meeting her earlier that year at the Cannes Film Festival. But by the time Grace made her last on-screen appearance before her tragic death, starring in High Society, she was seen to be wearing an altogether different rock – the one that's cemented its place in jewellery history.

Grace Kelly worn an enternity band for her engaement photos

While some say the eternity ring was always intended as a placeholder and Grace insisted she wore the larger gem even on set, others have reported that it was her role that inspired the new ring. Brides have reported that her character in the film was required to have a huge engagement ring, and instead of having a fake, as suggested by the costume department, Prince Rainier got her the real thing.

The star later wore a large emerald-cut diamond

Either way, the decadent diamond which requires no close-ups due to its magnificent size, is a piece of wonder – and it was a precursor for the show-stopping nuptials that the couple had in 1956.

Grace Kelly married into royalty in 1956

They had their religious ceremony in the Cathedral of Monaco with around 600 guests, while over 30million TV viewers watched from their homes. The event was dubbed the wedding of the century, and we're still talking about it to this very day!

The world watched on as they got married

Jewellery Box estimate that the ring has since grown in value, and could be worth around $38.8million now! As reported by The Telegraph, both of Grace's precious rings now belong to the House of Grimaldi.

