Turning heads in a glittering Jenny Packham gown at the world premiere of No Time To Die, the Duchess of Cambridge quite literally struck gold with her lavish, sequin-embellished dress. Looking every inch the Grecian goddess as she walked the red carpet, Kate's shimmering Jenny Packham design has – unsurprisingly – sparked a major gold rush, and we're here for it!

From Duchess Kate to Princess Diana, Beatrice Borromeo to Lady Kitty Spencer, we've combed through our royal fashion archives in search of the most stunning golden gowns – and they're seriously glam. Go for gold this season and recreate these gold standard looks with a little help from our favourite brands.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing gold

Kate glowed on the red carpet at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie

One for the history books, Kate Middleton's Jenny Packham dress served up major Bond girl vibes. Joining her husband Prince William on the red carpet at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, the Duchess teamed her embellished evening gown with gold Aquazzura pumps and statement floral earrings by O'nitaa. Feeling inspired? Net-A-Porter is selling a similar style by the label, and it's drenched in scores of sequins, beads and crystals in sunny gold and copper tones.

Jenny Packham embellished gown, £2,800, Net-A-Porter

Princess Diana wearing metallic gold

Princess Diana looked divine at the 1985 A View to A Kill premiere

Attending the 1985 A View to A Kill premiere alongside Prince Charles, Diana donned a metallic pleated gown with structured shoulders and an elegant backless design – a likely inspiration for Kate's jaw-dropping gold ensemble. Looking to copy this look today? You'll love this rose gold style from ASOS which retails at £100. There are limited sizes available though.

Forever U pleated metallic dress, £100, ASOS

Queen Elizabeth II wearing gold

Queen Elizabeth opted for a gold sequin gown as she headed to the Royal Opera House

Enjoying a night out at the opera in 1963, Queen Elizabeth was a picture of poise as she walked the red carpet in a sparkling gold dress complete with a white fur shawl and elegant gloves. In love with her beautiful beaded gown? Coast's Sequin Cross Over Back Maxi Dress bears a striking resemblance, and at £103 in the sale, we're sold!

Gold sequin dress, £103, Coast

Lady Kitty Spencer wearing gold

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer modelled a stunning gold silk gown in 2019

She might not be official royalty, but Princess Diana's niece has clearly inherited her impeccable taste. Showcasing her fashion credentials at the Walpole British Luxury Awards in 2019, Lady Kitty Spencer opted for a floor-length silk dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Fit for a royal, Max Mara has created a similar style in satin, and we reckon Kitty would love this midi version!

Max Mara gold satin dress, £225, Net-A-Porter

Beatrice Borromeo wearing gold

Beatrice Borromeo rocked a gold coat and lace mini dress at the Rome Film Festival in 2010

Joining her sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi at the La Dolce Vita world restoration premiere at the Rome Film Festival in 2010, Beatrice Borromeo layered a metallic gold coat over a lace, beaded mini dress, and we're still not over it!

She sparkled in a gold beaded gown at the 61st Rose Ball in Monaco

Another of our favourite looks is the gold and silver fitted gown that Beatrice wore to the 61st Rose Ball in Monaco. Want to recreate her look for less? On ASOS you'll find this high neck maxi dress in gold glitter.

Jovani gold high neck maxi dress, £250, ASOS

