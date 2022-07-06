Lady Kitty Spencer is a dream in heavenly lace midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Kitty Spencer’s status in the fashion industry is always on the rise. Princess Diana’s niece has established herself as something of a style icon – and her latest look did not disappoint.

The 31-year-old model looked breathtaking in a white lace midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. In a post shared on social media, the blonde beauty sported the angelic frock, which featured a silhouette, romantic lace panels, a sweetheart neckline and ruffled detailing.

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding firework display

She paired the beautiful cream number with a white handbag, also crafted by the luxury Italian fashion house, which boasted sumptuous white leather, a short clasp and the brand’s unmissable logo in glaring gold metal lettering.

The model slipped on some white heels with floral and beaded embellishments and accessorised with a stunning gold pendant necklace with coordinating gold chandelier earrings.

Lady Amelia and Eliza’s older sister wore her golden tresses down loose in soft curls and styled with a centre parting while opting for a classic beauty blend that accentuated her naturally chiseled features.

A flawless complexion, sharp bronzed contouring, a dusting of rosy blush, dark defined brows and a pale pink lip made for a captivating makeup glow.

Lady Kitty is a Global Brand Ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana

Lady Kitty took to Instagram to share the image, alongside the caption: “Last one from Portofino - next stop Siracusa #portofino #italy #dolcegabbana,” with a white heart and shell emoji.

Friends and followers gushed over the socialite’s outfit. “So beautiful Kitty!” one said, while another added: “@kittyspencer you’re sublime.” A third commented: “Absolutely stunning,” and a fourth agreed, penning: “Oh my goodness, stunning.”

If you’re as in love with Lady Kitty’s dress as we are, then we not treat yourself? Her ethereal number from the label's SS22 runway collection is still available to buy online.

Lace-panel Sleeveless Dress, £2350, Dolce & Gabbana

We also love this lace number from Karen Millen, which we've had our eye on for a while:

Hammered Satin & Lace Woven Slip Dress, £116, Karen Millen

Showcasing hammered sating, luxe lace trims and slender straps with a crossover back detail, this item will make for the most romantic holiday slip on.

Lady Eliza recently channeled her older sister Kitty in the most incredible gown. In a photoshoot for The Rake Magazine, Lady Eliza donned a Victorian white gown featuring a splendid high neckline, long sleeves and a pearlescent cream hue.

A pair of statement drop earrings from luxury brand Chopard caught the eye, in addition to the star’s natural radiance and fabulous dress – which closely resembled her older sister’s exquisite Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

