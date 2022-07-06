Lady Kitty Spencer is a dream in heavenly lace midi dress

Tania Leslau
Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer dazzled in a white midi dress by luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana
Lady Kitty Spencer’s status in the fashion industry is always on the rise. Princess Diana’s niece has established herself as something of a style icon – and her latest look did not disappoint.
The 31-year-old model looked breathtaking in a white lace midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. In a post shared on social media, the blonde beauty sported the angelic frock, which featured a silhouette, romantic lace panels, a sweetheart neckline and ruffled detailing.
She paired the beautiful cream number with a white handbag, also crafted by the luxury Italian fashion house, which boasted sumptuous white leather, a short clasp and the brand’s unmissable logo in glaring gold metal lettering.
The model slipped on some white heels with floral and beaded embellishments and accessorised with a stunning gold pendant necklace with coordinating gold chandelier earrings.
Lady Amelia and Eliza’s older sister wore her golden tresses down loose in soft curls and styled with a centre parting while opting for a classic beauty blend that accentuated her naturally chiseled features.
A flawless complexion, sharp bronzed contouring, a dusting of rosy blush, dark defined brows and a pale pink lip made for a captivating makeup glow.
Lady Kitty is a Global Brand Ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana
Lady Kitty took to Instagram to share the image, alongside the caption: “Last one from Portofino - next stop Siracusa #portofino #italy #dolcegabbana,” with a white heart and shell emoji.
Friends and followers gushed over the socialite’s outfit. “So beautiful Kitty!” one said, while another added: “@kittyspencer you’re sublime.” A third commented: “Absolutely stunning,” and a fourth agreed, penning: “Oh my goodness, stunning.”
If you’re as in love with Lady Kitty’s dress as we are, then we not treat yourself? Her ethereal number from the label's SS22 runway collection is still available to buy online.
Lace-panel Sleeveless Dress, £2350, Dolce & Gabbana
We also love this lace number from Karen Millen, which we've had our eye on for a while:
Hammered Satin & Lace Woven Slip Dress, £116, Karen Millen
Showcasing hammered sating, luxe lace trims and slender straps with a crossover back detail, this item will make for the most romantic holiday slip on.
Lady Eliza recently channeled her older sister Kitty in the most incredible gown. In a photoshoot for The Rake Magazine, Lady Eliza donned a Victorian white gown featuring a splendid high neckline, long sleeves and a pearlescent cream hue.
A pair of statement drop earrings from luxury brand Chopard caught the eye, in addition to the star’s natural radiance and fabulous dress – which closely resembled her older sister’s exquisite Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.
