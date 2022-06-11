Lady Eliza Spencer channels older sister Kitty Spencer in the most incredible gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Eliza Spencer channeled her older sister and society sweetheart Lady Kitty Spencer in a recent photo shared to Instagram. The blonde beauty, 29, looked like the spitting image of her stunning sibling in a dress that was utterly spellbinding.

In a photoshoot for The Rake Magazine, Lady Eliza donned a Victorian white gown featuring a splendid high neckline, long sleeves and a pearlescent cream hue. She opted for a camera-ready beauty blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, a dusting of rosy blush, a nude lip and a slick of black mascara.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer - Who knows who best?

A pair of statement drop earrings from luxury brand Chopard caught the eye, in addition to the star’s natural radiance and incredible dress – which solely resembled her older sister’s mesmerising Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

The socialite, 31, married her partner Michael Lewis last summer in Rome. With its fairytale Italian setting, the event was truly an affair to remember. Her custom gown was crafted by the famous design duo and boasted intricate all-over lacing, long sleeves, a gothic silhouette and pearl button-down detailing.

Lady Eliza shared the stunning image on social media for all to gush over. She captioned the post: “Chopard. The Rake Magazine: @therake Jewellery: @chopard Editor: @tfchamberlin Photography: @kimlangstudio Styling: @gracegilfeather Fashion assistant: @nina__alonso Hair: @jmthair1 @nevillehairandbeautyofficial Make up: @amanda.grossman.”

Followers and friends adored her look. One commented: “Can’t deal with you,” with a heart-eyes emoji, while another said: “Wow wow wow.” A third penned: “Honestly spectacular,” and a fourth added: “Honestly you get more and more beautiful with every photo!”

Lady Eliza and her sister Lady Amelia never miss a chance to twin in head-turning looks. Princess Diana's nieces recently celebrated a friend's 30th birthday during a sun-soaked getaway, looking ethereal in coordinating white mini dresses.

Lady Amelia pouted beside her sister, wearing a white button-down dress with a classic collar and a sporty tennis-style silhouette. Lady Eliza beamed in a crisp white halter neck mini dress which she teamed with a large pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses.

