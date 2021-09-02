Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer just stunned us in their red carpet gowns at the Venice Film Festival Twinning in Alberta Ferretti!

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer have officially arrived at the Venice Film Festival! The pair looked stunning in floor-length gowns to attend the opening night of the event, dressed by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti.

Both ladies took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap from the event, with Amelia writing: "Honoured to be wearing @albertaferretti to the opening night of the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival #AlbertaFerreti #Venezia78."

Eliza also penned in her own post: "Thank you so much @albertaferretti for having us at the opening night of the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival #AlbertaFerretti #venezia78."

Amelia and Eliza stunned on the red carpet in Venice

Unsurprisingly, big sister Lady Kitty Spencer was ultra happy for her siblings, writing to Eliza: "I'm so so so proud of you guys I can’t cope!!! You look so BEAUTIFUL."

She also commented under Amelia's snap: "Aaaaaaaaah my goodness!!! PERFECTION!!!!! So so so beautiful."

The Spencer twins wore Alberta Ferretti

Plenty of other fans also chimed in with their compliments on the twins' gorgeous red carpet looks - with Amelia looking beautiful in a black gown with beaded details and sheer mesh cutouts, and Eliza wearing a pink silk strapless ballgown.

Ladies Eliza, Amelia and Kitty are the daughters of Earl Spencer, and nieces of the late Princess Diana. They recently had plenty to celebrate as a family at the lavish wedding of Kitty and her new husband Michael Lewis, with the couple marrying in a gorgeous celebration in Rome.

The pair were also seen at the Film Festival the following day

Shortly after the wedding, Amelia shared a gorgeous snap of herself acting as bridesmaid in her Dolce & Gabbana gown, telling her followers: "The most magical day - witnessing my beautiful sister marry the love of her life."

The Spencer family have another wedding to look forward to in the not-so-distant future, too, since Amelia got engaged to boyfriend of 11 years Greg Mallett in July 2020, and the pair have been busy planning their wedding - citing the Spencer family estate as their dream wedding venue. We can't wait to see her gown!