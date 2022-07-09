Lady Amelia Windsor is picture perfect in vintage-inspired waistcoat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor is never shy when it comes to everyday style. We love a member of the royal family who supports independent or local brands – and Lady Amelia is paving the way for a more mindful approach to fashion. Her latest look to enchant? A vivid green waistcoat that exudes vintage charm.

The 26-year-old cousin of Prince Harry looked radiant in a corduroy waistcoat featuring a vibrant apple green hue, vertical ribbed darting effect, button-down detailing, a sage green lining and a classic sleeveless silhouette. She teamed the statement piece, hailing from London-based label Yolke, with a charcoal-hued slip dress with a simple strappy cut.

The blonde beauty wore her sandy tresses down loose with a centre parting. She opted for a natural makeup look, showing off her striking features and glowing complexion.

Lady Amelia took to social media to share her new wardrobe addition with friends and followers. In the caption, she simply tagged the brand and added a frog emoji.

Lady Amelia looked radiant in green

Corduroy Waistcoat, £140, Yolke

Love Lady Amelia's eye-catching green piece? Well, luckily for you it's still available to buy online.

We also love:

Shiny Leather Padded Vest, £2090, Balenciaga

This lime green Balenciaga shiny leather padded vest is a true-forever piece. Made from high-shine leather, this parakeet-green gilet has square padding for an extra layer of warmth.

If high street alternatives are what you're after – then we've got just the item for you.

Longline Green Waistcoat, £38, Topshop

This longline Topshop waistcoat will make for a sleek ensemble – especially when paired with the coordinating trousers.

Rhinestone Button Waistcoat, £15.99, Bershka

Channel Chanel-like sophistication with this rhinestone button waistcoat. Boasting a tonal houndstooth print and a rounded neckline, this garment is ideal for evenings out on the town – especially when paired with the matching bralette and skirt set.

Lady Amelia's latest look to captivate consisted of a billowing yet delicate blush pink Miu Miu gown, featuring a cinched waist, a floor-length train, draped layered of rose-tinted material, a sleeveless silhouette and an open back.

The royal completed her stunning ensemble with a pair of gold platform high heels with crossover strap detailing. She sashayed amidst a lavish Parisian setting in the showstopping shoes – which infused her aesthetic with some Hollywood glamour.

