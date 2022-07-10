Kate Middleton aces Wimbledon's dress code in silhouette-skimming dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads on Centre Court as she made a fashionable arrival at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club to watch the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.

Arriving alongside Prince William and their son, Prince George, Duchess Kate was the picture of elegance in a polka-dot dress by one of her go-to designers, Alessandra Rich. Complete with romantic puffed sleeves, ruffled waistline and sophisticated midi-length, the royal once again proved she's the queen of acing Wimbledon's dress code.

The Duchess styled her glossy brunette tresses into her signature voluminous curls, accessorising with delicate silver jewellery and her favourite 'Contrasting Toe Slingback Pumps,' also from Alessandra Rich.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in Alessandra Rich

Equipped for London's scorching July heat, Kate complimented her breezy dress by sporting a natural beauty glow with a lashing of mascara, rosy blush and subtle pink lip to highlight her pretty features. Prince William, meanwhile, looked equally dapper in an off-white linen jacket and navy trousers.

The Duchess of Cambridge's Wimbledon wardrobe never misses. The 40-year-old royal turned heads at the women's final on Saturday in a sunshine yellow Roksanda dress.

The luxury yellow number featured a sleek midi silhouette, a crisp cotton-poplin fabric, dramatic bow detailing across the bodice, short sleeves and a cinched waist.

The Duchess slipped on a pair of pristine white high heels to complete her summery aesthetic.

This marks Kate's third appearance at Wimbledon this year. Last Tuesday, the mother-of-three delighted royal fans when she arrived at Centre Court, looking radiant in yet another Alessandra Rich polka-dot dress in a cobalt blue hue.

The Duchess dazzled at the women's final in yellow Roksanda

It comes as no surprise the royal has been front and centre in Wimbledon's royal box, being an avid tennis fan herself - though it is a first for Prince George to have joined his parents at the final.

The doting mother has even shared her passion with her eldest son, Prince George, who has been taking private tennis lessons from eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer since he was five.

Roger confirmed that he had been to the home of the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, to meet the young prince. And he said that the "cute" youngster had a good tennis technique after they played together.

