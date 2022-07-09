Duchess Kate steals the show at Wimbledon final - best photos The Duchess is a vision

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show on Saturday as she arrived for the thirteenth day of Wimbledon 2022.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, is set to watch the ladies’ final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur.

Prince William, who is not present at the tournament, is due to join his wife to watch the men’s final on Sunday, which will see Nick Kyrgios go up against Novak Djokovic.

The Duchess has opted for a stunning yellow Roksanda dress for the sun-soaked occasion.

Duchess Kate was delighted as she took her seat

Kate is an avid tennis fan. Back in 2017, during an appearance on BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Kate shared some insightful anecdotes about her tennis-loving family - including one moment when her dad Michael Middleton left her feeling "mortified".

Kate is truly glowing

She recalled the moment her father tried to play it cool in front of the former British number one tennis player Tim Henman, telling broadcaster Sue: "My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"

Kate looks spectacular in her yellow dress

Speaking about her love for the sport, Kate said: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

The Duchess was spotted chatting with ELTC chairman Ian Hewitt

Laughing, Kate also revealed: "Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I don't think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too."

The Duchess is the picture of summer

Earlier this week, Kate and Prince William were among the spectators at Wimbledon and were joined by her parents Michael and Carole. They watched Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final before witnessing British hopeful Cameron Norrie's victory over David Goffin.

