Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's Wimbledon frock to Queen Letizia's Cos dress

Summer is officially in full swing – meaning the royals have been rolling out some effortless seasonal looks. Feminine pastel shades took this week's royal round-up by storm, with Queen Letizia, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Beatrice Borromeo opting for cream sartorial concoctions.

Lady Amelia Windsor hopped across the channel to enjoy some decadent Parisian scenery, turning heads in a blush pink Miu Miu number which is one of her most enchanting looks to date.

The Duchess of Cambridge is back on our list with two charming dress looks – a blue spotted number which captivated crowds at Wimbledon 2022 and a sumptuous off-white midi dress donned for the polo.

Whether sporting high street or designer, these royal ladies put on their best Grace-Kelly inspired looks to kick off the British summer in style.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate donned a white Emilia Wickstead dress to watch Prince William in a polo match

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at a charity polo match at Guards Polo Club in Windsor on Wednesday afternoon alongside her husband Prince William. The mother-of-three looked divine in a smooth white dress - the past season £1,350 Emilia Wickstead 'Denvella' dress.

She completed her look by slipping on a pair of colour block flats by British designer Camilla Elphick which come in taupe and black.

The royal headed to Wimbledon in a polka dot number by Alessandra Rich

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon 2022 and arrived in true royal style. Duchess Kate delighted onlookers wearing a striking azure blue and white polka dot dress by royally-approved designer Alessandra Rich. The frock boasted mid-length sleeves, a belted waistline, a pleated front and a midi fit.

The royal clasped a white leather handbag called the 'Amberley Small' by Mulberry to complete her elegant yet effortless look. She wore a pair of white slingback heels also by Alessandra Rich to finesse her beautiful polka dot ensemble

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor resembled a modern-day ballerina in a demure pink dress

During a mystical getaway in Paris, Lady Amelia Windsor captivated in a billowing yet delicate blush pink Miu Miu gown. Boasting a cinched waist, a floor-length train, draped layered of rose-tinted material, a sleeveless silhouette and an open back, the designer frock was complemented by a pair of gold platform high heels with crossover strap detailing.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia dazzled in a sleek diamante midi dress and heels

Queen Letizia attended the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards ceremony at the Agbar Water Museum, wearing a sleek navy dress with the most striking detail.

The Spanish royal donned a classy midi dress by Boüret, featuring a deep blue hue, crossing skirt, delicate crepe fabric, an off-the-shoulder silhouette and an eye-catching rhinestone cord detailing. She perfected her streamlined ensemble with a pair of Caroline Herrera black slingback heels.

Letizia stepped out in a white summer dress by COS as she headed to Albeniz Palace

Earlier this week, Queen Letizia attended a meeting with the winners of the Board of Princesa de Girona Foundation at the Albeniz Palace – looking mesmerising in an affordable white midi dress. She slipped on a cream-coloured dress by Cos, which showcased short puff sleeves and a gathered waist.

Crafted from modal with a cotton lining, the lowkey frock was teamed with a matching toned pair of espadrille wedge heels to create a breezy summer-ready ensemble.

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice Borromeo channeled Grace Kelly in head-to-toe Dior

Beatrice Borromeo graced the star-studded scene at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week. She emulated her grandmother-in-law, Grace Kelly, as she was spotted in a cream shirt-style dress complete with vintage-inspired lace trims by the prestigious French fashion house.

The Italian beauty added a rattan handbag, D-moi pumps in nude and a pair of statement sunglasses to finesse her luxury aesthetic.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima was a vision in white as she launched the campaign of the Eye Fund in Rotterdam

Queen Maxima channeled St. Tropez glamour in a cream Massimo Dutti shirt dress displaying a midi fit, a V-neckline, a classic collar and long sleeves. The royal paired the heavenly number with a thick, embroidered tan belt by Etro, a pair of tan leather wedged heels and a camel-coloured handbag boasting a playful tropical print.

