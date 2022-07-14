Bridgerton's Simone Ashley stuns in daring midi dress for star-studded outing The Netflix star has impeccable style

Since she captured hearts as Miss Kate Sharma on Netflix's hit show Bridgerton, Simone Ashley has cemented herself as a darling of the fashion sphere. The 27-year-old attended the premiere of 'The Gray Man' at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood – and her outfit choice was a firm reminder of her unparalleled sartorial prowess.

DISCOVER: Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley turns heads in cut-out Jacquemus dress

Simone, with a helping hand from celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, mesmerised in a sleek black cut-out midi dress featuring a striking crossover halterneck silhouette, thick flat straps, a modest bralette and a bodycon fit. The actress slipped on a pair of classic black point-toe heels to complete her daring aesthetic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fans reaction to show

Glints of Tag Heuer jewellery adorned by the star infused her look with some Hollywood decadence. A pair of cuffed earrings, a silver watch and a statement diamond ring glimmered against the ebony backdrop of Simone's timeless yet contemporary number.

READ: Simone Ashley debuts striking hair transformation – and wow

She wore her raven tresses down loose, culminating in gently tousled waves and opted for a deep glamour glow. A radiant complexion, dark eyeliner, thick brows and a natural lip made for a hypnotic makeup blend.

Simone looked otherworldy in the sleek number

Fans online adored Simone's romantic aesthetic and took to social media to express their endless awe at the actress' finery finesse. "She is mesmerising," one commented, while another said: "Goddess." Another added: "She is flawless," and a fourth agreed, saying: " Excuse me while I pick up my jaw from the floor."

The star glittered in a selection of Tag Heuer jewels

The former Sex Education star was joined by a host of A-listers for the lavish event. Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page joined Simone on the red carpet to greet fans and cameras.

Simone has taken the fashion world by storm

Witnessing Simone take her place on the front row has become a regular occurrence since her rise to fame. She recently attended the Jacquemus Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show in Carmargue, looking beautiful in an ivory cut-out dress by the It-girl luxury label.

SEE: Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley amps up the glamour in angelic midi skirt

The star sported a neutral-toned slate midi dress featuring button-down detailing which had been left partially open to reveal a bralette, a side-slit and a strappy halter neck. She clasped a white leather Jacquemus handbag boasting a large rounded handle and the brand’s gold insignia.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.