Simone Ashley debuts striking hair transformation – and wow

Simone Ashley is a bona fide celebrity sweetheart with impeccable taste. The Bridgerton breakout star showed off her new retro hair transformation which fans are gushing over. Taking to social media to share her latest look, Simone wowed with her statement bangs.

The 27-year-old snapped a striking selfie showcasing her perfectly cut seventies bangs. She wore her raven hair down loose in a silky straightened style, letting her tresses fall just below her shoulders. To complete the laid back yet polished beauty look, Simone opted for a natural beauty blend consisting of her signature flawless complexion, a nude lip, bronzed contour and a romantic eyeliner flick.

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fans reaction to show

Simone wore a grey vintage short-sleeved T-shirt with graphic text that read: "Pizza, Swimming Pool, Dance," in faded red, forest green and yellow bubble writing. She posed in a studio-like setting for the beautiful photo, which she captioned: "See ya Seattle x," with a waving emoji.

Fans were quick to express their awe at the former Sex Education star's unparallel beauty and new hairdo. "Bangs are banging, Girl!!," one penned with a red love heart and fire emoji, while another added: "Love your new hairstyle." Another agreed, saying: "Love the hair," while a fourth mentioned: "Simone!!! You look beautiful!!!"

Simone looked incredible with bangs

Simone recently rocked not one but two of the ultimate Y2K accessories at the Monaco Grand Prix. The actress has been serving some incredible looks of late – we haven't been able to stop thinking about her sleek gold embroidered bustier top and dramatic bias-cut skirt by Moschino that she wore to her first ever Met Gala earlier this month.

The star recently rocked curls at the Monaco Grand Prix

The star, who plays leading lady Kate Sharma in the latest season of the hit Netflix TV series, opted for a blue halter neck mixed print top plus a matching botanical-style bandana. The floaty scarf-style cami featured a navy vintage-style geometric print at the top, alongside a bright blue solar print that finished just below her hips.

