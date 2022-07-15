What to wear to a garden party: inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss

Orin Carlin
Garden party style: as inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss, here's exactly what to wear to your next al fresco occasion.
Summer is currently in full swing, which means the season of garden parties is well underway. Sunny afternoons, ice-cold champagne, splendid tablescapes and al fresco dining – what could possibly be better?
When it comes to garden party style, many of us tend to favour typically feminine design tropes – think frills, breathable silks and ever-flattering bias cuts. This year, we've decided to take our cues from some of the celebs who have been nailing summer dressing recently.
Hello! Fashion shares our favourite garden party outfits, as inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss:
Cowl neck slip dress and thong sandals
Karlie Kloss knows exactly what's up when it comes to effortless summer chic. The 29-year-old model donned a shimmery satin cowl neck slip dress by Jonathan Simkhai during a stint in Paris for Couture Fashion Week. She styled her thigh-split gown with jewels by David Yurman and black thong-style sandals – we think this outfit would make excellent outfit for an outdoor soirée.
Jonathan Simkhai Finley dress, £586.44, Hampden
Waterfall dress and strappy sandals
Celeb-adored FANCì Club added another famous face to its list of fans this week. Just a few weeks ago, Hailey Bieber wore one of their frill dresses on her Rhode Skin press tour and now ex-Victoria Secret model Elsa Hosk is getting in on the action.
The 33-year-old wore a fuchsia sheer asymmetric dress paired with statement floral strappy sandals, looking the picture of free-flowing beauty.
Tripoli dress, £350, Reformation
Tie dye silk dress and mules
Emily Ratajkowski looked radiant attending the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear show at the New York Public Library earlier last month. The 31-year-old model opted for a blue and green tie-dye slip dress featuring an abstract pattern with rich blues, greens and a hint of indigo – colours very reminiscent of Van Gogh's The Starry Night.
The dress was part of a special collaboration between Marc Jacobs and New York-based painter Loren Erdrich. The silk midi dress is always a great choice for summer, and yet paired with the flattering line of a round-toe mule elevated the ensemble and turned it into our official garden party uniform.
Marc Jacobs x Loren Erdrich halter cowl dress, £535, Farfetch
