What to wear to a garden party: inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Summer is currently in full swing, which means the season of garden parties is well underway. Sunny afternoons, ice-cold champagne, splendid tablescapes and al fresco dining – what could possibly be better?

MORE: 8 stylish linen dresses to pack for a summer getaway

When it comes to garden party style, many of us tend to favour typically feminine design tropes – think frills, breathable silks and ever-flattering bias cuts. This year, we've decided to take our cues from some of the celebs who have been nailing summer dressing recently.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite garden party outfits, as inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss:

Cowl neck slip dress and thong sandals

Karlie Kloss knows exactly what's up when it comes to effortless summer chic. The 29-year-old model donned a shimmery satin cowl neck slip dress by Jonathan Simkhai during a stint in Paris for Couture Fashion Week. She styled her thigh-split gown with jewels by David Yurman and black thong-style sandals – we think this outfit would make excellent outfit for an outdoor soirée.

Jonathan Simkhai Finley dress, £586.44, Hampden

Waterfall dress and strappy sandals

Celeb-adored FANCì Club added another famous face to its list of fans this week. Just a few weeks ago, Hailey Bieber wore one of their frill dresses on her Rhode Skin press tour and now ex-Victoria Secret model Elsa Hosk is getting in on the action.

READ: 6 stylish pairs of closed-toe sandals to see you through this summer

The 33-year-old wore a fuchsia sheer asymmetric dress paired with statement floral strappy sandals, looking the picture of free-flowing beauty.

Tripoli dress, £350, Reformation

MORE: Clear heels: how to wear this summer's hottest shoe trend

Tie dye silk dress and mules

Emily Ratajkowski looked radiant attending the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear show at the New York Public Library earlier last month. The 31-year-old model opted for a blue and green tie-dye slip dress featuring an abstract pattern with rich blues, greens and a hint of indigo – colours very reminiscent of Van Gogh's The Starry Night.

The dress was part of a special collaboration between Marc Jacobs and New York-based painter Loren Erdrich. The silk midi dress is always a great choice for summer, and yet paired with the flattering line of a round-toe mule elevated the ensemble and turned it into our official garden party uniform.

Marc Jacobs x Loren Erdrich halter cowl dress, £535, Farfetch

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.