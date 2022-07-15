How to style flared trousers: 3 ultra-flattering ways to nail the trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The humble flare has seen a major revival in recent years, and for good reason.

MORE: 1970s fashion trends that are having a major revival this season

The infinitely flattering cinched-in waist balances beautifully with a wide lower leg – basically, those 1970s It-girls, Olivia Newton-John, Agnetha Fältskog and the like, knew exactly what they were doing when it came to nailing this trouser trend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

What tops should you wear with flared trousers?

But how exactly to style flared trousers in 2022? Fundamentally, the high-waisted flare pairs exceptionally well with a micro crop top, whereas if you're planning on paying homage to an authentic 1970s style moment, you could opt for a crochet waistcoat or knitted halter top.

READ: What to wear to a garden party: inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss

How can you dress up flared trousers?

Flared trousers can look really smart when styled up with a killer pair of heels. Monogrammed pointed slingbacks are our current obsession, but you could also opt for a luxe belt, like a vintage designer chain piece that will elevate the trouser trend twofold.

RELATED: Alexa Chung puts a stylish spin on the Hawaiian shirt

Hello! Fashion shares three ultra-flattering ways of styling flared trousers:

Style flared trousers with… a round neck t-shirt and navy blazer

Denim flared jeans present the perfect opportunity for a cool, off-duty style moment. We love the inclusion of black staple accessories, in the form of cat-eye sunglasses and a Valentino shoulder bag, within an outfit that promises to stand the test of time.

Beau flared jeans, £135, Reiss

Style flared trousers with… a cropped co-ord and chunky trainers

This playful psychedelic co-ord moment is giving us major festival vibes. Chunky footwear always works brilliantly with flares, and we love that the pops of colour in the print link tonally with the bold orange blazer.

Miu Miu orange print flares, £597, Farfetch

Style flared trousers with… an asymmetric cut-out top and embellished platforms

Beige trousers might initially feel like they belong in grandad territory, but this ensemble banishes that fashion myth in one fell swoop. A tight fitting top balances effortlessly with the width of the trouser legs and we love the accents of gold in the accessories.

Chloé beige high-rise trousers, £1,135, MatchesFashion

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.