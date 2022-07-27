Princess Charlene surprises in unexpected £4,350 lace dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco has fully embraced summer dressing – and her latest look to enchant was a vibrant addition to her eclectic seasonal wardrobe. The 44-year-old royal opted for a bold hue during a visit to the Qietüdine residence, showcasing her penchant for colour.

Princess Charlene sported a canary yellow lace dress by Akris, featuring a sleeveless silhouette, striking web-like embroidery, a full-length silhouette, an A-line fit and a rounded collar. The number, which costs a grand £4,350, is known as the 'Infinite Embroidery Long Dress,' and is a true showstopper piece.

The stylish royal teamed the luxury frock with a classic pearl necklace as she greeted the residents of the home. She wore her blonde pixie cut parted to the side in her signature style and took extra precaution by wearing a coordinating white face mask.

Fans online adored Princess Charlene's sunny ensemble and took to social media to praise her choice of outfit. " The yellow colour is perfect for her. The dress is absolutely cute. Love it!" one commented, while another added: "The colour on Charlene is fantastic. This is a great look on her." A third agreed, saying: "Lovely! She looks so happy," and a fourth penned: "Beautiful yellow, she looks like she’s glowing."

If you agree and would love to brighten up your summer attire, then we have just the number for you. Mint Velvet's 'Yellow Lace Midi Dress' emulates the cheery appeal of Princess Charlene's luxury number - which is sadly sold out online.

Yellow Lace Midi Dress, £189, Mint Velvet

Boasting a lemon-yellow shade, a semi-sheered neckline, an intricate lace texture and a fluted midi hem, this piece is the perfect pop of colour for sun-soaked occasions.

Princess Charlene recently enamoured royal fans in mesmerising Prada gown. To attend the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala, the wife of Prince Albert donned a stunning Prada dress adorned with delicate sequins and floral beading. The floor-length gown was complete with a scooped neckline, cropped sleeves, silhouette-enhancing A-line skirt and fitted bodice

