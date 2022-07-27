Lady Amelia Windsor is a sixties dream in crochet top and flared jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Fashion will forever mimic the zeitgeist – and with the current focus on shopping sustainably comes a new place for those in the public eye to voice their support for local brands. Lady Amelia Windsor is one fashionista doing just that – and her latest look to enchant is another mindful addition to her carefully sourced clothing archive.

Lady Amelia, 26, sported a knitted strappy top by sustainable brand Chaos and Colour. The 'Himalayan Knit' comes in shades of apricot and raspberry crafted from natural dyes and nomadic, handspun lambswool and boasts a classic cami silhouette.

The society sweetheart completed her sunny sixties-inspired look with a pair of mid-blue wash flared jeans featuring a raw hem and high-waisted fit.

She went bare-faced as she smiled for the cameras in a colourful hotel setting. The star enjoyed a relaxed weekend stay at the Bristol Harbour Hotel & Spa, the bold interior of which enhanced her rustic ensemble.

Lady Amelia looked composed in crochet

Lady Amelia wore her sandy blonde tresses down loose and opted for minimalist accessories. Two simple gold chain necklaces adorned her neck, in addition to a selection of gold chain bracelets.

The royal took to social media to share her lowkey outfit with fans online. She captioned the sweet post with a smiling, rainbow and red love heart emoji.

The socialite champions a mindful approach to shopping

Her friends and followers were enamoured with her vivid aesthetic and were quick to pen their praise for the star's endless yet ethically sourced wardrobe.

"Always on point," one commented, while another added: "Cuteee." A third said: "Gorgeous," with a sparkle and flower emoji.

Love Lady Amelia's summer-of-love aesthetic? Luckily, her top is still available to buy online and will infuse a casual jeans look with some coastal Californian charm.

Himalayan Knit in Apricot and Raspberry, £89, Chaos and Colour

The Edinburgh University grad recently stunned in a vivid green waistcoat that exuded vintage allure. She looked radiant in a corduroy waistcoat featuring a vibrant apple green hue, vertical ribbed darting effect, button-down detailing, a sage green lining and a classic sleeveless silhouette.

She teamed the statement piece, hailing from London-based label Yolke, with a charcoal-hued slip dress with a simple strappy cut.

