6 iconic Natalie Portman hairstyles to inspire your next trip to the salon The actress has had some striking 'dos over the years

There's no denying that Natalie Portman has had her fair share of memorable hairstyles over the years. Since she began her career aged 12 with her first role as the young protégée of a in Léon: The Professional, the actress has sported so many wildly different beauty looks on the red carpet.

These days, she tends to rely on esteemed celebrity stylist Adam Campbell to prep her locks before major events, but we've taken a quick dive into her red carpet hair archive to remind ourselves of some of her most memorable hair looks.

Hello! Fashion shares some iconic Natalie Portman hairstyles to inspire your next trip to the salon:

The lone lock

The beauty of fashion's cyclical nature is that this look worn by Natalie to the Everyone Says I Love You premiere back in 1997 certainly wouldn't look out of place today. Strappy mules and beaded bags aside, the actress made a major statement when she debuted this lone curled lock on her cheek – and we're really quite into it.

The braid-curl hybrid

Looking fresh-faced in her early twenties, the actress rocked a blend of corkscrew curls and baby braids at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards. It has to be said – this look is so nostalgia-inducing that it would give even the widespread Y2K trend a run for its money.

The sleek super-bob

Natalie channelled a glamorous 1920s flapper girl at the Cold Mountain premiere in 2003 when she stepped out with a dark chestnut flicky bob. We could never.

The dramatic crop

Back in 2005, the actress shaved her head for her role in V for Vendetta and still looked incredible on the red carpet at the Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The perfect pixie

Versatility is merely part of the game, as Natalie continues to prove not only in her acting performances but in her early 00s haircuts. This beautiful pixie crop is a case in point.

The French girl bob

At the 2020 Academy Awards Natalie turned to her long-time stylist Adam Campbell to fix her up with "effortless chic French girl-inspired hair", as he described the look on Instagram. This has to be one of our favourite Hollywood bobs, like ever.

