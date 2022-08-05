Kylie Jenner's chic date night outfit is everything and more As per usual, the entrepreneur looks super glam

It's been a busy week for Kylie Jenner – and yet, when she touched down in London recently, her wardrobe looked anything but tired. Devoted fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will know that just a couple of days ago she was in Milan, cooking up a storm, working on some new formulas for her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.

But on Thursday, Kylie spent the day in London which began with a trip to Harrods, alongside her four-year-old daughter Stormi, to visit the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin counters. "Wow what a dream!!!!!!!! Thank you for having us," she captioned a post shared with her 364m Instagram followers.

After a quick spot of afternoon tea, it was date night for Kylie and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair dined at Nobu, and even Stormi Webster joined her parents at the acclaimed Japanese restaurant.

But forget the fine dining – we're all about Kylie's incredible date night outfit. The entrepreneur opted for a black velvet strapless mini dress and even found the time to stage a quick shoe change. The form-fitting dress featured a sweetheart neckline and structured panels around the waist, and her first pair of heels gave us serious Bratz doll vibes. The black open-toed platforms felt suitably glamorous for the occasion, and yet, Kylie ended the night in a pair of fluffy mules that were slightly lower in height – and possibly more comfortable for the 24-year-old who had spent her entire day in heels.

To finish off her look, Kylie went for a dramatic smokey eye with rich charcoals and a pop of silver. She wore her dark hair loose over her shoulders and sported her trademark brown glossy lip.

But this wasn't Kylie's only outfit that caught our attention yesterday – in fact, we reckon she couldn't wait to get her hands on the ensemble that she wore to visit luxury department store Harrods. She went for a vintage bubble gum pink top and black skirt, both featuring three-dimensional hand detailing, from Commes des Garçons' 2007 autumn/winter collection. The star finished off her unique look with an Amina Muaddi box bag and PVC heels by Gianvito Rossi.

