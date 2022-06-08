Kylie Minogue addresses legal fight with Kylie Jenner over 'Kylie' trademark The KUWTK star applied for the trademark in 2014

Kylie Minogue has reflected on her legal fight with Kylie Jenner over the trademark of the name 'Kylie'. Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 54-year-old singer touched upon the lawsuit which was resolved in 2017.

MORE: Kylie Minogue looks lovely in flirty pink satin dress on special occasion

Reality TV star Kylie had been trying to trademark the name 'Kylie' in the US, but was blocked by the Australian pop star after she applied for the trademark in 2014.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue stuns in all-white outfit during Las Vegas outing

"When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it's kind of unusual," she said. "I've spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done."

MORE: Kylie Minogue shimmies in slinky gold two-piece as she joins Olly Alexander at secret gig

MORE: Meet Kylie Minogue's 'fiancé' Paul Solomons

Show host Andy Cohen then high-fived Kylie, and said: "Yes, it did." To which, the star remarked: "But let me also say we came to an agreement."

The presenter then asked: "Did you have to call Kris Jenner and be like, 'Let me tell you something…'" Revealing she hasn't met her namesake, Kylie replied: "No, but I'd love to meet them."

Kylie has spoked out about the lawsuit

The legal case started in April 2015 when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sought to register 'KYLIE' for advertising and endorsement services, according to papers filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

In response, Kylie, the I Should Be So Lucky singer, filed her opposition in February 2016. Her team claimed that the trademark name could cause confusion and "damage" to their client's brand.

They noted that the pop star was an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist" who already owns Kylie-related trademarks in the US.

Kylie Jenner had been trying to trademark the name 'Kylie' in the US

These include a range of services and industries, from jewellery, dolls and toys to furniture and clothes. Her trademark features on the Kylie Minogue Darling perfume, Lucky – the Kylie Minogue musical and her website Kylie.com which she has owned since 1996 - one year before Kylie the reality TV star was born.

Since the eighties, the pop star has simply been known to fans by her first name and her team claimed it is a fundamental part of her identity.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.