Kylie Jenner shares rare glimpse of baby son with sister Stormi

Kylie Jenner has not shared many photos of her gorgeous new baby boy but on Saturday the star gave fans a glimpse of the new addition alongside his sister Stormi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kylie shared a snap of her two little ones' feet.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "I miss these little feet."

In the photo, Stormi is wearing pink leggings and is standing next to her brother who is in a Fisher Price baby bouncer.

Stormi is four years old

Kylie has recently been in Italy, for her sister Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.

Ahead of the big day, Kylie shared two stunning photos of her and Stormi in Italy together.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Just me, storm, and coconut travelling the world together."

In the photo, the mother-daughter duo look closer than ever as they held hands whilst walking down a set of stairs.

The pair were also captured with walking with Khloe

Kylie donned a figure-hugging beige and red floral dress which she matched with a pair of barely-there sandals and a wicker handbag. She also added a red lip to the ensemble.

Stormi looked cuter than ever in a white cotton summer dress with an embroidered hem and white socks and trainers. She also carried her doll coconut.

In the second snap, Kylie and Stormi are snuggled up in the same outfits and posing on a balcony in front of a spectacular ocean view.

Sister Khloe penned: "I love you three, Coconut is too cute."

Fans also weighed in on the adorable snaps. One fan wrote: "The perfect duo." A second replied: "this dress!! u both are so beautiful." A third replied: "You two."

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their new baby boy in November last year. After his arrival the pair announced his name to be 'Wolf Webster' but quickly made a U-turn and the new-born's name is yet to be revealed.

