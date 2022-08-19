Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor channels Grace Kelly in silk headscarf

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It comes as no surprise that Bridgerton break-out star Phoebe Dynevor has become something of a fashion muse. The 27-year-old charmed audiences when she starred as Miss Daphne Bridgerton on the hit Netflix show – and has since gone on to captivate with her ethereal outfit choices.

Phoebe, who has been sharing snippets of her travels across the globe with fans online, recently dazzled in a pair of oversized sunglasses, white trousers, an oyster shirt and a pale blue headscarf. The star gave us some serious Grace Kelly vibes in the romantic ensemble, which she wore to visit the Taj Mahal in India.

The actress completed her elegant fifties-infused aesthetic by wearing her brunette locks swept back under the silky scarf and accessorised with a large two-tone brown leather handbag featuring gold hardware which was strapped over her shoulder.

Phoebe took to social media to share a glimpse into her travels with fans and followers. She captioned the array of wanderlust-inducing photos: "A few from the past couple of months. Cairo to Delhi to Seoul. What a beautiful ride. Excited for you to see what we’ve made," with a sparkle emoji.

Phoebe looked mesmerising in the Grace Kelly-inspired scarf

The star's friends and fans adored the whimsical series of snaps. "She's flying," one commented, while another said: "Amazing Phoebe." A third added: "Beautiful pictures."

Phoebe is often spotted on the front row and red carpets

Emulate Phoebe's look with an exquisite headscarf that is sure to elevate any everyday outfit.

Degradé Logo-print Silk Scarf, £140, Casablanca

This blue headscarf by Casablanca is a mellow yet refined option.

Bananya Silk Scarf, £265, Gucci

If you're after something a touch more playful, why not treat yourself to this Gucci alternative?

Floral Print Headscarf, £12.99, Reclaimed Vintage

The second-hand market also has plenty of affordable silk scarves to offer. Be sure to check out your local charity shop or vintage store to uncover some beautiful silky headwear.

Phoebe's choice of headwear is arguably one of the most versatile accessories to date. The iconic Hermès headscarf à la Grace Kelly took on a life of its own following the item's boom in popularity in the fifties.

Representing the epitome of elegance, the silk headscarf has been reimagined within Y2K culture – becoming a TikTokker must-have garment. Whether styled as a hair accessory or fashioned into a festival-ready bandeau or halter neck, the silk scarf has become an opulent yet playful wardrobe staple.

Celebrities including Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and the late Princess Diana have also proven to be fans.

