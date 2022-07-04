Phoebe Dynevor's new grunge-girl look leaves fans with questions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In case you missed it, Phoebe Dynevor's latest Instagram post completely turned social media on its head after the Bridgerton beauty confused fans with an unrecognisable selfie debuting an edgy wolf haircut and abstract tattoos.

It's not known whether the star is simply entering a new era of edgy-girl aesthetic, or if her cryptic selfie was a teaser for an upcoming role - but either way, it left fans speechless.

"She looks so good? I'm sorry how??" one fan asked on Instagram, while a second penned: "Her skin though…[heart eye emoji]."

"Looking forward to Phoebe doing a diff genre," commented a third fan.

Phoebe's new look is so different from her usual aesthetic

One thing's for sure, the 27-year-old actress looked radiant in the fresh-faced post, sporting a makeup-free glow as she showed off her vampy hairstyle and previously unseen patchwork ink on her left arm.

If you're wondering how the Netflix star gets her radiant glow, you'll be pleased to know her beauty routine is surprisingly simple.

"Usually I just splash cold water on my face and pat it dry," she told VOGUE in her recent instalment of Vogue's Beauty Secrets. Then the Bridgerton star begins her skincare routine with Sunday Riley's C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, before amping up her glow with Sunday Riley's Auto Correct Eye Cream.

The actress previously described the long working hours and lack of sleep she experienced while on the Bridgerton set as "tough" on the skin, admitting she uses a Gua Sha to depuff.

GET THE GLOW: Sunday Riley Brightening Serum, £70 / $96.60, Cult Beauty

For an instantly healthy glow, the strawberry-blonde beauty prefers to cool it in the refrigerator before gliding across her skin in the car on the way to work. A multi-tasking queen!

Phoebe is yet to confirm the reasoning behind her new grunge-girl look, but we can't wait to see how she styles her new haircut and tattoos, don't you agree?

