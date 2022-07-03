Phoebe Dynevor unveils unrecognisable haircut and edgy tattoos and fans are losing it

Phoebe Dynevor is best known for her role as Netflix's 'It-girl' Daphne Bridgerton, but the 27-year-old actress just proved she couldn't be further from her Regency-era counterpart with an edgy Instagram selfie debuting a set of abstract tattoos.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the Manchester-born star rocked a vampy new hairstyle, displaying a choppy wolf cut and beachy bangs as she shared a fresh-faced selfie. Phoebe rocked a turquoise blue tank top and revealed two previously unseen tattoos on her left arm.

One of the star's tattoos displayed an abstract face smoking a cigarette, while the other appeared to depict undecipherable calligraphy lettering.

It's not known whether the star's new look is simply a new era of Phoebe, or if she's teasing a new project. Either way, her cryptic post quickly went viral, with fans rushing to comment on her seriously striking hairstyle.

The star debuted a fresh set of abstract tattoos

"I love this look rocking grunge girl," one fan reacted, as another penned: "I LOST MY MIND WHEN I SAW THIS".

"Wonder if it's for a new project? she looks BAD**S!!" a third fan added. "I don't know if she's working on a project or if she's changed her look, all I know is that she looks amazing. Phoebe always looks beautiful," shared a fourth.

Phoebe's daring new look couldn't be more different from her recent public appearance at the Louis Vuitton 2023 cruise show in California last month.

At the glamorous star-studded event, the 27-year-old rocked a dark auburn hairstyle, a departure from the strawberry blonde regency-inspired locks which made her famous on Netflix’s hit show.

Phoebe usually rocks strawberry-blonde hair

She donned an oversized Louis Vuitton sportswear-inspired henley shirt with a wide stripe and the hem of the sleeves adorned with the french maison’s insignia.

The Bridgerton beauty sported natural makeup, with bronze eyeshadow framing her fluttery lashes. The look was complete with tan knee-high boots straight from the runway. Is there anything she can't pull off?

