7 vintage outfits that we adore - worn by our style icons We're taking our cues from the experts

Shopping vintage needn't mean wearing an outfit that belongs in the history books. Instead, putting your own 21st century spin on a piece steeped in history is an amazing way of elevating your wardrobe.

However, paying homage to the skilled designers that came before by styling up a vintage item and making it fit for wear in 2022 is no mean feat. It is an act that requires major sartorial skill – and we're taking our cues from the experts.

Hello! Fashion picks out the vintage outfits that we adore, worn by our style icons.

Kim Kardashian in in Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday' gown

"Oh yeah, I'd forgotten about that!" said literally no-one, ever. Kim Kardashian's internet-breaking moment earlier this year in which she sported Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's iconic beaded 'Happy Birthday' gown at the Met Gala will definitely go down in fashion history.

Bella Hadid in 1987 Versace

Bella Hadid was a sculptural dream at the L'Innocent screening at this year's annual Cannes Film Festival. Donning the most exquisite strapless fishtail Versace number, the supermodel was the belle of the Croisette.

Zendaya in 1998 Bob Mackie

Actress Zendaya was recognised as an 'innovator' as part of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list and frankly, we couldn't agree more. The 25-year-old opted for a super structured vintage Bob Mackie gown from 1998 with stunning teal and turquoise tones, and we haven't stopped thinking about it since.

Kendall Jenner in Jean Paul Gaultier

Kendall Jenner headed down to Sunset Boulevard last week to celebrate the successes of her spirits brand 818 Tequila while sporting the most stunning strapless mesh dress from historic maison Jean Paul Gaultier's archive. The translucent design featured a beautiful, slightly twee, floral pattern which popped perfectly against the supermodel's glowing limbs.

Dua Lipa in Thierry Mugler

Poison singer Dua Lipa is known for her love of vintage pieces and one of her most recent looks, worn to her birthday dinner, is hands down one of her best yet. The now-27-year-old donned a Thierry Mugler leather flame dress that she purchased from Tab Vintage, and let's just say, envious doesn't cut it.

Hailey Bieber in 2005 Gucci

Hailey Bieber looked radiant at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year in an unforgettable pink satin Gucci number which the supermodel styled with black platform knee-high boots.

Alexa Chung slip dress

Alexa Chung wore a baby blue slip dress, sourced from Evelina Vintage, while on holiday this summer and proved in an instant that a lacy retro number is worth its weight in gold.