Lady Marina Windsor enchants in vivid top and baggy jeans

Lady Marina Windsor and her younger sister Lady Amelia Windsor are experts when it comes to creating colourbomb looks. The society sweethearts are never shy to experiment with their clothing colour palettes – as Lady Marina's latest look demonstrates.

Lady Marina, 30, looked radiant in an orange short sleeve top that boasted a round neckline and a deep tangerine hue. She teamed the garment with some loose-fitting wide-leg jeans in a mid-wash blue and a pair of brown suede boots.

The socialite wore her brunette hair down loose and opted for her go-to fresh-faced appearance.

The star posed for a photograph while reclining in a large grass-clad chair in front of a decadent building. She clasped two large tote bags – one a vintage brown and one dark blue, with a third black leather bag strapped across her front.

Lady Marina looked beautiful in orange

The photograph was taken by close friend Talitha Fosh and was subsequently shared online via Instagram Stories.

Emulate Lady Marina's opulent orange concoction with this vibrant everyday T-shirt. For a low-key yet summery appeal, slip on some blue straight-leg jeans and heeled boots to complete the outfit.

Lady Marina has been rolling out the colourful looks as of late. She recently soaked up the sun with friends abroad and looked divine in a fuchsia satin dress featuring short sleeves, a midi length and a V-neckline. She completed her feminine aesthetic by slipping on a pair of tangerine-toned heeled wedges as she posed for a wholesome wedding guest photo with her stylish acquaintances.

She donned a selection of minimalist accessories, including a pair of golf hoop earrings, two layered pendant necklaces and a handful of coordinating gold bracelets.

Lady Marina shared a host of holiday images on social media, which also featured some snaps of the royal sporting a floral navy two-piece consisting of a crop top and maxi skirt.

