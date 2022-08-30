Kim Kardashian channels pink camouflage Balenciaga Barbie

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate Balenciaga muse – and it's not hard to see why. The reality star and entrepreneur has turned to the luxury fashion house on many an occasion – her all-black face-covered silhouette ensemble worn at the 2021 Met Gala springs to mind as one of creative director Demna Gvasalia's most convention-defying looks – but luckily for fashion fans, the Kim K x Balenciaga love affair is still going strong.

Kim's latest look comes just a few weeks after it was reported that she has split with comedian Pete Davidson. In a post shared on Instagram with her 329m followers, the 41-year-old donned the most incredible one-shoulder pink camouflage print Balenciaga mini dress, channelling an almost doll-like look. Kim even awarded herself a new nickname, playfully writing "Balenci Barbie" in the caption of her post.

The figure-hugging fit of the dress showed off Kim's trademark hourglass physique and the whole look felt incredibly 90s with her platinum bouffant updo, Yeezy transparent flip-flop wedges and a super cute monogrammed micro bag by Fendi.

Following her recent breakup Pete, Kim has been coming through with some amazing looks, proving that despite her circumstances, her outfits will not falter. She has channelled her energy into raising her style game and we are very much here for her post-breakup renaissance.

Just a few hours later, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to reveal one of her preferred workout methods that she uses to keep in shape. The reality star documented her second workout of the day which involved running basketball drills with NBA expert trainer Chris Johnson, who described her as "athletic". Is a sportswear collaboration with Balenciaga next on the cards for Kim? We hope so.

Shop our pick to recreate Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga one-shoulder mini dress moment:

Balenciaga Asymmetric recycled-polyamide-blend mini dress, £1,090, Selfridges

