Kim Kardashian's go-to glycolic cleansing pads are half price in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you want to steal Kim Kardashian's skincare secrets take note - one of her favourite products is in the Amazon sale for half price! She swears by it for her glowing skin as part of her anti-ageing routine.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian just rocked a see-through dress - and a shocking new hairstyle

We’re talking about Nip + Fab’s Glycolic Fix Cleansing pads, which exfoliate by using glycolic acid to take away dead skin cells, as well as hyaluronic acid to moisturise and refresh skin and blue daisy to calm it.

Nip + Fab’s Glycolic Fix Cleansing pads, RRP £20 / $19.95, sale price £10.77 / $13.27, Amazon

Kim emphasises the importance of exfoliating once a week – she shared on her website that – along with wearing sunscreen – it’s the most important thing you need to do to keep skin looking bright and fresh and fighting signs of ageing.

“You should exfoliate once per week. You can use a physical exfoliator, like a facial scrub, or a chemical exfoliator, like a glycolic peel that helps resurface skin’s texture and prevent acne,” she said.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian rocks skin-tight neon green Balenciaga 'pantaleggings' in Paris

MORE: This serum takes the anti-ageing secret loved by Kim Kardashian and Katie Holmes next level

Although using a chemical may sounds scary, they can actually be less harsh on the skin. And Nip + Fab’s pads have also got the thumbs up from one of Kim’s favourite makeup artists Mario Dedivanovic.

His verdict: “Loving these glycolic pads! They exfoliate the skin to create the perfect base for makeup.”

If you want to follow Kim’s lead and give them a try, now’s the perfect time. Hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer, however – it's for a limited time only!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.