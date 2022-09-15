How to layer clothes: tips for nailing the transitional dressing period

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Now that summer is over, the transitional dressing period rears its uncooperative head. However, fear not, for this season we're all about tackling the beast head-on and emerging victorious.

For those unaware, we're referring to the infuriating chapter between summer and autumn when the weather is utterly unpredictable and getting dressed in the morning is, in essence, a sartorial minefield.

Sound familiar? Get inspired with Hello! Fashion's top layering tips for this season:

Add a turtleneck

The eternally flattering turtleneck is a wardrobe staple that you mustn't be without this autumn. Layer it under a summer dress for an instant update, and to add a sense of depth to your outfit.

Try a sweater vest

Want to transform a classic white shirt from summer staple to winter wonder? Experiment with a knitted sweater vest to add a splash of pattern and a cosy, slightly retro, feel.

Make it monochrome

Nothing is more wintery than a one-track-mind colourway. Take a traditional summer hue, like powdery blue, and match it with a coat in a similar shade for the ultimate frosty transition look. Or opt for head-to-toe back and take the opportunity to experiment with contrasting textures – think soft wool coats paired alongside glossy boots.

Cinch it up

Adding a belt over a bulky jumper or a blazer is an easy way to make sure your layers don't detract from your killer silhouette.

Pursue a pattern clash

Still utterly wedded to your go-to summer prints? Make use of them this season by conjuring up a pattern clash. Pick out a couple of tones that you want to focus on and seek out a tailored co-ord featuring a wintery print – perhaps an earthy tartan or a classic check – in a similar colourway.

Let there be light

Lighten up your look with airy chiffons and cool-girl meshes and then when the weather takes a turn, layer it up with a curly shearling coat.

Amp up your accessories

Curate an interesting neckscape by layering pendant necklaces with a centrally-tied silk scarf to give your look a slight vintage air.

