Nicole Scherzinger ups the ante in vampy leather outfit for Milan Fashion Week

Nicole Scherzinger's wardrobe rarely disappoints, and on Monday the Pussycat Dolls songstress stepped out at Milan Fashion Week in a daring all-black ensemble we can't stop thinking about.

The Voice US star took to Instagram to share several snaps from the BOSS FW22 Fashion Show in Milan. Turning heads in a monochrome fit, Nicole donned a vampy leather midi skirt with an accented waist belt and ab-baring nude bralette emblazoned with the BOSS logo.

The 44-year-old layered with a Matrix-style leather coat that draped across her shoulders. Nicole elongated her toned silhouette with nude strappy heels and an angular black clutch bag.

She let her raven hair cascade past her shoulders, highlighting her beauty glow with an illuminating makeup look.

"To me, being your own boss is all about embracing your own unique qualities," she wrote on Instagram, working the camera as she stole a pre-show moment on the runway.

"Never have I seen a more beautiful display of humanity from all walks of life on the runway. The most powerful show I’ve ever seen.

Thank you @boss for having me #milanfashionweek," Nicole continued. Nicole's power pose sparked a huge reaction from fans, who lit up her post with flame emojis and heart-eyes.

"Chic in black," commented one fan, as another penned: "So stunning and beautiful." A third added: "An icon for sure."

It's not the first time this month we've been mesmerised by Nicole's sartorial sense of style. Just last week, the Buttons songstress shared a glimpse of her romantic trip to Portugal with beau Thom Evans, displaying a slew of stunning holiday outfits.

Looking sensational in a figure-hugging maxi dress adorned with a striking yellow and blue pattern, Nicole's summery dress featured a plunging neckline and a small cut-out on the front.

The brunette beauty elevated her look with a touch of mascara, golden highlighter and a nude lip gloss. wearing her tousled tresses loose around her shoulders for the ultimate surfer girl aesthetic.

