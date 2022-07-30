Nicole Scherzinger dotes over baby girl in adorable family photo with Thom Evans The couple met on The X Factor

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans were doting relatives as they posed for an adorable family photo with Thom's niece Diana.

The couple were joined by the almost one-year-old and her dad, Thom's brother Max Evans, at Nicole's recent Concert 4 Earth performance – and the singer only had eyes for Diana.

In photos shared on her Instagram Stories, Nicole can be seen holding the little girl in her arms and cooing over her as she sits with her back to Thom who smiles directly into the camera. Captioning the sweet snapshot, Nicole wrote: "The two have my [heart]."

Another image sees the couple posing with Max, who is holding Diana in a baby carrier, and a third is an adorable close-up of her wearing a backstage wristband, which Nicole captioned: "I can't take how cute the backstage wristband is on her."

Thom's brother and his girlfriend Debora Casimiro welcomed their baby daughter, Diana-Sofia, back in August and the former rugby player has been a doting uncle ever since.

Nicole only had eyes for Diana

Following her birth, Thom shared some heart-melting photos of his niece, which he simply captioned: "Uncle Thommy [heart emoji]," and Nicole was quick to respond with: "Oh princess [heart face and kissing emojis]."

Nicole, 44, and Thom, 37, made their relationship official in January 2020, and the lovebirds are clearly going from strength to strength. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

The couple posed with Thom's brother Max and Diana

When they rang in their one-year anniversary, Thom dedicated a short but very sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

