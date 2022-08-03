Nicole Scherzinger amazes fans with insane flexibility – See video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Barely a day goes by without The Masked Singer star Nicole Scherzinger posting jaw-dropping bikini photos and impressive workout videos, and Wednesday was no exception.

Wearing a pink and white marbled crop top and matching leggings, Nicole launches herself upside down, placing one leg on the wall and her hands on the floor, before effortlessly flexing into the splits – all the white maintaining perfect balance upside down.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger showcases insane flexibility

Nicole's friends and followers were rightfully amazed by her acrobatics. Actor Darren Kennedy commented "holy s***!" while fellow dancer Alex Wong wrote: "Still got it."

Perez Hilton commented five clapping hands emojis, while a fan commented: "Dang! That’s super impressive!! Get it girl!"

Nicole Scherzinger always looks amazing

Nicole's wow-worthy display of flexibility comes just a day after she shared a video of herself surfing, looking like an absolute pro. She captioned the video: "To stay on course, sometimes you have to make waves," and fans were just as impressed by her board skills.

One wrote: "My action girl has got it all," while another penned: "What you can't do? Always amazed by you!" as well as: "You are a natural at it. Beautiful to watch."

Nicole Scherzinger has serious surfing skills

The videos were taken while the singer was taking time to focus on her health and wellness by staying at a popular detox retreat in Maria Wörth, Austria.

The wellness retreat loved by celebrities including Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Hurley. It describes itself as an "award-winning luxury medical health resort and holistic wellness retreat," and guests get to enjoy nutritious home-cooked meals and stunning views.

The Mayr method focuses on gut health, and prioritizes foods that are considered alkaline, meaning they supposedly produce a higher pH when digested.

